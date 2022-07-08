realme launches GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition

Ads

realme, the Most Trusted Technology brand, has announced the debut of its realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition, with the aim to provide an unrivaled experience of speed and power for realme and Marvel fans in India.

Highlighting the collaboration, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO – realme India, VP – realme, and President – realme International Business Group said, “We are excited to collaborate with Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder for realme GT NEO 3 150W, which is created keeping in mind the needs of India’s young, dynamic and vibrant consumers. realme, a consumer-centric brand, has spread a dare to leap attitude worldwide and is adored by young millennials. GT NEO 3 150W, the world’s fastest charging flagship, reflects the spirit of adventure, speed, and unlimited power. This collaboration is another step towards our commitment to offer a leap-forward experience to our users with the flagship series.”

Taking a leap forward with the collaboration, realme released realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition with a premium gift box, that includes realme GT NEO 3 150W smartphone, as well as customized Thor: Love and Thunder themed cards, wallpaper, stickers, medals, and sim card tray pin. This collaboration will enable realme to reach out to realme and Marvel fans who believe in a power beyond the average speed, unprecedented performance, and leap-forward technology.

Over the course of the year, realme has increased its footprint in global markets and collaborated with film production firms and artists. Collaboration with renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa for realme GT Master Edition and association with blockbuster film Spider-Man: Far from Home for realme X, Dragon Ball Z for realme GT NEO 2 and Naruto for realme GT NEO 3 empowered realme GenZ users globally and enhanced their experience. Taking the legacy ahead, this new collaboration will deliver not only a true premium smartphone experience but also strengthen our commitment towards continuously fulfilling our young users’ demand worldwide.

The eye-catching realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition gift box, with its exciting features, will entice aspiring consumers with incredible sales offers across India. The realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition will be available for purchase in Nitro Blue colour at 12GB +256GB storage variant on Flipkart, realme.com and realme mainline stores priced at INR 42,999 starting 13th July 2022 & users can avail of a discount of INR 3000 on prepaid orders. Users can pre-order realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition on 7th July, 12.00 PM onwards from realme.com.

realme GT NEO 3 staying true to realme’s pursuit of speed, features World’s Fastest 150W Charging Flagship, equipped with India’s First Dimensity 8100 5G processor, realme’s first Dedicated Display Processor, the largest Stainless Steel VC Cooling area, and the cutting-edge Wide-angle Triple Camera with Sony IMX766 flagship sensor, the GT NEO 3 truly endows the speed gene of GT series in the smartphone.