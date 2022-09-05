realme GT NEO 3/realme GT NEO 3 150W and realme X7 Max 5G latest update released

Ads

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA Changelog for September 2022 for the users of realme GT NEO 3/realme GT NEO 3 150W and realme X7 Max 5G smartphones. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme GT NEO 3 launched in April, 2022 and realme X7 Max 5G launched in May 2021 are now fetching the September OTA Changelog update.

All these smartphones are power packed with cutting-edge capabilities and this OTA update will improve the overall user experience. The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.



The changelog reads as below:

realme GT Neo 3/realme GT NEO 3 150W

UI Version: RMX3563_11.A.15

Security

● Integrates the July 2022 Android security patch.

Communication

● Optimized network compatibility and improved Internet experience.

System

● Added hidden content feature in the scenarios of tasks in recent.

● Added the feature “require password to power off”.

● Optimized the system performance and improved system stability.

● Optimized the power consumption in some scenarios.

● Optimized the background Process Manager.

● Optimized the UI display in some scenarios.

● Fixed some other known issues.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1566036926782345216

realme X7 Max 5G

UI Version: RMX3031_11_C.14

Security

● Integrates the August 2022 Android security patches.

Application

• Optimized clock plugin display.

• Added swipe up on desktop to enter Google search.

System

● Improves system performance and stability.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1566037632805343232