realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition unveiled with Travel Trunk Design

realme today announced its all-new member to the master series in China – realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition. As a Fashion-Forward flagship with top performance, realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition boasts a brand-new master design and delivers flagship performance with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, LPDDR5X, as well as an all-new X7 Independent Display Chipset. realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition comes in 8+128GB, 8+256GB, 12+256GB storage variants, priced at RMB3499, RMB3799, RMB3999 respectively.

Classic Travel Trunk Design with New master designer Co-created

realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition comes in three color variants – Wilderness, Snowfield, and Black Beach. The Wilderness variant was created in collaboration with realme Design Studio™ and Jae-Jung, a renowned fashion designer at The North Face, founder of Door, and previously designed for Ralph Lauren.

Inspired by the urban outdoor lifestyle, the Wilderness variant features a one-of-a-kind yet classic Travel Trunk design. It comes with an edge cover on four sides with a premium matte texture, metallic rivets as decoration, and first-class environmentally friendly vegan leather back material to complete the retro style.

Flagship Performance with Dual Chipset and LPDDR5X

As realme’s latest flagship, realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is among the first batch of smartphones to sport Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 SoC. With the 4nm TSMC process, the chipset delivers a 10% CPU performance boost, 30% less CPU/GPU power consumption, as well as 15% less overall SoC power consumption.

To double up the performance, the product is equipped with an independent X7 Display Chipset, which offers a high frame rate and high-definition picture quality while ensuring low latency and low power consumption. The chipset supports up to 4x frame rate interpolation, meaning it can turn a 30fps picture into a fluid 120fps picture. It also supports 10mms low latency picture quality while maintaining a low GPU workload.

realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is also one of the first smartphones to sports LPDDR5X RAM. Combined with UFS 3.1, the smartphone offers a high-power consumption reduction of up to 30% in gaming and 25% in online video.

World’s First Virtual Triggers and Heat Dissipation System for Gaming

For gamers alike, the phone features HyperTouch Virtual Triggers that come with tactile feedback and notification light effects on the side of the phone. The touch responses are made highly sensitive and have low latency, ensuring an uninterrupted gaming experience. Users can also customize the trigger as they prefer, be it MOBA gaming, FPS gaming, or open-world gaming.

To maximize heat dissipation efficiency, realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition also sports dual stainless-steel VC Max, which adopts two VC layers to cover the heating unit from both sides. With a total cooling area of 4811mm², the phone’s heat dissipation efficiency improved 154% from the previous generation of the master series.

World’s First Built-in GaN Fet Charging Solution

realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition features a built-in GaN Fet charging solution, which helps reduce 85% of heat dissipation for the charging unit when compared with the 4:1 Charge Pump solution. Moreover, the product sports a 100W UltraDart Charge and a 5,000mAh massive battery, capable of juicing up the battery from 0 to 100% in 25 minutes.