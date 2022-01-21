realme leadership took to social media to confirm the presence of the realme 9 Pro+ model due to launch in India sometime next along with the realme 9 Pro. The specifications for this model have already surfaced online along with a set of renders. The brand already announced the realme 9i last month with the snapdragon 680 4G chip.

As per the leaked information, both the realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ will pack a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the optics, the brand is said to be working on a custom 50MP main Sony sensor along with auxiliary sensors. The realme 9 Pro+ is said to be powered by Dimensity 920 SoC compared to Snapdragon 695 SoC in the realme 9 Pro. Both the phones are expected to get support for 65W fast charging, probably the first in the segment.

realme 9 Pro+ Specsheet (leaked)

6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel, 90Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS

4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Given how frequently realme has been dropping hints about the realme 9 series, we expect the phones to be announced in the first half of February.