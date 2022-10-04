realme collaborates with designer Amit Aggarwal for realme GT NEO 3T powered ‘ONYX’ collection at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has partnered with esteemed couturier Amit Aggarwal to grace the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week runway with a contemporary design, inspired by the realme GT NEO 3T phone that reinvents modern materials with sharp craftsmanship. The collaboration at the country’s most sought-after premier fashion event will present an elevated exploration of trend-focused fashion concepts rooted in empowering design.

realme NEO 3T is one of the fastest-charging smartphones featuring exclusive checkered flag designs symbolizing speed, passion, victory, and glory. The synergy between realme’s vision for future-first, cutting-edge design and Amit Aggarwal’s knack for reinvention and experimentation is poised to forge an innovative presentation on the runway this season.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said “realme has always been a trendsetting technology brand and has brought in numerous disruptions in the design segment of the industry. As a brand that was founded for the youth’s needs, realme is not only providing high on performance products but also building up its own culture. Our partnership with designer Amit Aggarwal represents a perfect fusion of technology and design coming together to create amazing things for the people. We are confident that this partnership will add immense value and will reflect realme’s new innovative design language.”

Borne out of the spirit of the movement, realme GT NEO 3T powered ‘ONYX’ by Amit Aggarwal celebrates the constant switch from chaos to calm through a presentation that is a dynamic blur of blacks, whites and silvers. Highlighting irregularities to celebrate life at its most real, the collection skillfully marries the designer’s sculptural prowess in fashion with realme’s strong hold on contemporary design and lifestyle. The collection is all about sheared fabrics that interact with light and shadows, micro hemlines that morph into party-ready, rubber corded bodices, and subtly fetishistic short dresses that underline the human body, they also feature everything from embroidered jackets in structured polymer to asymmetrically hand-corded tuxedo sets that are cut with the interjection of a classic man suit with deeply metallic and fluid forms.

Commenting on the collaboration, designer Amit Aggarwal said, “Amit Aggarwal, as a brand, has always approached fashion as a communication tool — indicative of the future patterns of the human race. The collaboration with realme is exciting because it shows us that the conjunction of technology with the human mind can indeed create a better future for all of us.”