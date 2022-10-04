realme sees massive demand during realme Festive Days sale; sells over 4mn units of smartphones and AIoT products

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today announced a new feat with its realme Festive Days sale. During the realme Festive Days, realme sold over 4 million units of its smartphones and AIoT products through its official website realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline stores. The brand also saw a monumental spike in the sales of its 5G smartphones, selling over 1 mn units of its 5G devices.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “We are really glad to see that our users are shopping their hearts out and making the most of our offers this festive season. realme always strives to provide the best experience to its users and the festive season has always been special for us, bringing a lot of love and cheer. We strategically launched a number of new products before our realme Festive Day sales began and have offered massive discounts across all of them. This year the sale has been extra special because of the launch of 5G, and due to the same reason, we have seen multiple users opting for 5G-enabled smartphones. We feel a sense of pride knowing that our users trust us with the new technology.”

The realme Festive Days sale has also seen an uptake of Smart TVs, Laptops and Tablets, selling over 230K units for the same.

Consumers can grab offers on most of the realme’s product portfolio including smartphones, laptops, tablets and AIOT products on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline stores.