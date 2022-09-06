Realme C33 launched in India, price starts at Rs 8,999

Ads

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, unveiled their latest edition to the stylish budget C-Series – realme C33 today, with the highest pixel performance in the segment with its 50MP AI Camera. The smartphone features a Boundless Sea Design, with a right-angle bezel and mega battery offering a comprehensive, cutting-edge, and dynamic experience for users in the entry-level segment.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “ realme’s entry-level C series has been well received by users since its launch with the realme C1 back in September 2018, and continuous support from our users has enabled us to keep expanding this portfolio. With the C Series, we aim to provide smartphones with the ideal fusion of technology, power, and design and yet affordable for everyone. The realme C33 is another illustration of our efforts to bring consumers the best-possible smartphone, and we are confident that our users will give equal love and support to this newest addition to the C series”

realme C33, adopts a micron-level processing and lithography technology to create a unique line pattern on its back case, creating a dynamic visual effect when looking from different angles. Instead of just plastic, realme C33 adopts both PC and PMMA materials for the back case design, offering a translucent visual effect while also ensuring durability. The smartphone also features a uni-cover back cover with a premium right-angle bezel and no interrupting camera bumps. realme C33 has an 8.3mm ultra-slim body, providing a light and comfortable grip in hand.

The smartphone provides best-in-class camera capability by being the first in its price range to feature a 50MP AI primary camera. Users can access blockbuster shots with crispy details by activating the 50MP Mode on their device. Moreover, the phone also offers Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view Mode and more to capture all kinds of inspiring moments in life. realme C33 offers a full-screen experience with a 6.5-inch(16.5cm) mini-drop display. It also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 37 days on standby while supporting Ultra-Saving Mode to offer up to 1.8 hours of calling time even with only 5% of battery left. The smartphone sports a Unisoc T612 processor and UFS 2.2 to offer a fast and fluid system experience and is also the first C series to offer Android 12 out of the box. realme C33 will be available in three exciting colors – Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea, and will come in two storage variants 3+32GB priced at INR 8,999 and 4+64GB priced at INR 9,999. The first sale is scheduled for 12th September, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

realme C33 price details:

Product Variant Colors Price Sale date and time realme C33 3GB+32GB Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea INR 8999 12 September 2022 @ 12 noon onwards On realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels 4GB+64GB INR 9999

Key highlights: realme C33

Stylish Design that Stands Out

Unlike many of its uninspiring counterparts in the market, the all-new budget king will outstand itself with a stylish look and classy finish. It adopts a micron-level processing and lithography technology to create a unique line pattern on its back case, creating a dynamic visual effect when looking from different angles. In addition, the phone comes coated with a shimmering and brightening sand composite to mimic a flowing water texture.

Instead of just plastic, realme C33 adopts both PC and PMMA materials for the back case design, offering a translucent visual effect while also ensuring durability. The product also attends to every detail by featuring a uni-cover back cover with a premium right-angle bezel and no interrupting camera bumps. The product also comes in an 8.3mm ultra-slim body, providing a light and comfortable grip in hand.

The Only 50MP in its Price Range

realme C33 provides best-in-class camera capability by being the first in its price range to feature a 50MP AI primary camera. Users can access blockbuster shots with crispy details by activating the 50MP Mode on their device. Moreover, the phone also offers Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view Mode and more to capture all kinds of inspiring moments in life. The product also features a CHDR algorithm to enhance its picture quality further. For example, when taking shots under a backlit scene, the algorithm enables a better image dynamic that helps provide rich details for the overexposed area and improves the highlight suppression effect.

Solid All-rounder that Elevates Experience on All Front

On display front, realme C33 offers a full-screen experience with a 6.5-inch(16.5cm) mini-drop display. It also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 37 days on standby while supporting Ultra-Saving Mode to offer up to 1.8 hours of calling time even with only 5% of battery left. The product sports a Unisoc T612 processor and UFS 2.2 to offer a fast and fluid system experience and is also the first C series to offer Android 12 out of the box. The product also supports a fast side-fingerprint sensor for added security.