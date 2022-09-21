realme announces ‘realme Festive Days sale’ bringing in the biggest offers of the year; starting from 23rd September 00:00hrs, on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon

realme, the most trusted technology brand, today announced the biggest offers of the year in realme Festive Days sale starting from September 23 at 00:00hrs on realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon. During the realme festive days, realme will offer discounts on various realme products including smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products.

The number two smartphone brand in India in Q2, 2022, realme has always dared to leap forward and has been empowering youth with innovative products across its product portfolio.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season sale, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group, said, “ Our 70 million loyal customers are our biggest support in the completion of 4 successful years. We wanted to thank them for their constant love and support and this is the best time for it. We are extending the biggest offers to add to their festivities, this festive season in our upcoming realme festive days sale adding to their happiness. We wish health and love for our fans.”

During the realme festive days, realme will offer discounts on various realme products including Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, TWS, Speakers, Wearables, Smart Home products, and Personal Healthcare products.

realme’s festive days bring in the biggest offer of the year across various realme products. Discounts for realme festive days will be available on realme.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. realme’s smartphones are coming with one of the biggest discount wherein INR 1000 on realme.com and INR 1250 on Flipkart for realme C30s(2GB+32GB), INR 1000 on realme.com and INR 1250 on Flipkart for realme C30s(4GB+64GB). INR 1000 on realme.com and INR 1000 on Flipkart for realme C33(3GB+32GB) INR 1000 on realme.com and INR 1000 on Flipkart for realme C33(4GB+64GB). INR 2000 on realm.com and INR 4000 on Flipkart for realme 9 4G(8 GB+128GB). Consumers can also avail upto INR 7000 on realme 9Pro series, upto INR 15000 on realme GT 2 series, upto INR 7000 on realme GT Neo 3T, while realme C series sales starts from INR 5799 and realme 5G series sales starts from INR 10999. Customers can avail huge discounts over Flipkart on realme’s tablets starting from INR 8999.

Our Consumers can also experience 5G with the recently launched realme PadX. realme is also offering the most significant offers on realme laptops realme book slim i3 & i5 with discounts up to INR 16000 on i3 and INR 18000 on realme book slim i5 on Flipkart.

Additional offers on AIOT products include the biggest discount offers of INR 300 realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo which is available on Flipkart and Myntra, INR 500 realme Buds Wireless 2S, available on Amazon and Myntra, INR 300 on realme Buds Air 3 on Flipkart, INR 900 on realme Techlife Watch S100 which is available on Flipkart and Myntra, INR 1000 on realme Watch 3 Pro available on Flipkart, INR 1000 on realme Security Camera 360 on Flipkart, INR 6000 on realme Techlife Robot Floor Vacuum Cleaner on Flipkart, INR 400 on realme Trimmer, available on Flipkart and Myntra, INR 900 on realme Trimmer Plus available on Flipkart.