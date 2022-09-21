realme Design Studio partners with Lakmé Fashion Week, to bring brand’s strong grasp of trendy design and lifestyle

realme, the most trusted technology brand, has announced the first-ever collaboration of realme Design Studio with Lakmé Fashion Week for Season 2. The association of the world’s fastest-growing, trendsetting brand with the country’s premier fashion event, presents an elevated and in-depth exploration of trendy style through world-class fashion concepts that further manifest realme’s strong imprint in the realm of design and lifestyle.

Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 will be happening on ground in Mumbai during the second week of October. realme Design Studio India is building up a trendy brand image by actively engaging in local cultural happenings. The industry’s first mobile design studio by realme in India aims to support young designers across India with more futuristic technology.

Commenting on the development, Madhav Sheth, CEO – realme India, Vice President – realme and President – realme International Business Group, said, “As an industry pioneer, we believe in consistently expanding the boundaries of innovation through thrilling surprises. realme Design Studio was established to support the most recent design trends and set trends across the industry, as well as build products by engaging in local culture with the support of a strong young local team. Our collaboration with Lakmé Fashion Week for the upcoming season is a statement of our uncompromising design and aesthetic ambition with a love for extreme beauty.”

The realme GT NEO 3 with racing flag design, created by the realme Design Studio, represents a significant advancement for realme by solidifying leadership in the high-end smartphone industry with game-changing designs. At Lakme Fashion Week, realme GT NEO 3T made its premiere in public as a new effort to combine fashion with the design of racing flags. The new racing flag design is inspired by the black-and-white checkered flag, which symbolizes glory, passion, and victory.

In the March edition of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week this year in New Delhi, realme had teamed up with renowned designers Shantnu and Nikhil to present creative, sustainable, and eco-friendly design features on Day 1. realme is excited to work with Lakmé Fashion Week for the second season as it moves forward and aspires to support emerging designers all around India. realme will collaborate with a designer who ‘Dare to leap’ with avant-garde and unconventional ideas and hopes to inspire a fresh wave of young designers in India. Stay tuned for more!