realme 9i 5G, now in Soulful Blue to go on sale starting 23rd September, will be available from INR 10,999* during Flipkart Big Billion Days

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today has announced the availability and sale of a new color variant, Soulful Blue for realme 9i 5G, which is available from INR 10,999* during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. The 5G Rockstar with Dazzling Design – realme 9i 5G was launched in August on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. realme 9i5G comes with Dimensity 810 5G Chipset, 8.1mm Ultra Slim Design, 5000mAh Massive Battery, and adaptive 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and 50 MP AI Triple Camera

realme 9i 5G

The realme 9i 5G is an ultra slim 5G smartphone with an 8.1mm body and weighs only 187g. It is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery, superpower-saving mode, and a 50MP AI Triple Camera with the largest sensor size in the segment. It includes a 50MP Ultra HD Primary Camera, a portrait lens, and a 4cm macro lens. The urbane 6.6-inch 90Hz display provides a superior visual experience and an outstanding screen-to-body ratio. Besides this, the stylish realme 9i 5G supports Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE), which adds 3GB of virtual RAM and allows up to 1TB external memory expansion via Micro SD card and fast side fingerprint scanner with a capacitive recognition system, just one press unlocks the phone instantly and also provides more security. The new realme 9i 5G is available across mainline channels and online platforms in two metallic finishes – Gold and Rocking Black complementing every style of the user.