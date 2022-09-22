realme narzo 50i Prime to go on sale starting September 23rd, 2022 on realme.com, Amazon, Reliance and mainline channels

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, introduced a new addition to its narzo family – realme narzo 50i Prime, the most stylish entry-level all-rounder which will go on sale starting September 22 at 12:00 PM onwards for Amazon Prime customers and open sale from 23rd September 00.00 hrs onwards on realme.com, Amazon, Reliance & mainline channels. The smartphone comes with numerous features and will take forward the narzo legacy of stylish design, strong performance, and powerful processor and will provide a holistic user experience.

realme narzo 50i Prime, the most Stylish entry level all-rounder smartphone is crafted to provide users with an unrivalled experience. It is an 8.5mm Ultra Slim smartphone, one of the thinnest & lightest smartphones in the price segment weighing just 182 gram. realme narzo 50i Prime comes with the amazing Stage Light Design to provide a visual experience with a comfortable feel to users. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 Powerful Processor, scoring 209832 on AnTuTu benchmarks which is one of the best in the segment, with an octa-core processor that clocks up to 1.82 GHz. The smartphone features UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage that can provide 3 times faster data read and write speed to users. It is equipped with an 8MP AI camera, letting users capture more details in their images and take blockbuster shots with ease. . The smartphone also has a massive 5000mAh battery that allows users to enjoy non-stop activity and lasts up to 45 days on standby. realme narzo 50i Prime will be available in two eye-catching colours – Dark Blue and Mint Green, and will come in two storage variants 3+32GB priced at INR 7,999 and 4+64GB priced at INR 8,999 respectively. The first sale is scheduled for 22nd Sept, 12 PM onwards for Amazon Prime members followed by 23rd Sept at 00:00 hrs onwards on Amazon, Reliance & mainline channels.