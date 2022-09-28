realme 8 5G, realme 9 5G, realme narzo 30 5G, realme 7i & realme C30s receive new OTA Changelog update for September 2022

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA Changelog for September 2022 for the users of realme 8 5G, realme 9 5G, realme narzo 30 5G, realme 7i & realme C30s smartphones. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend,realme 8 5G was launched in April 2021, realme 9 5G was launched in March 2022, realme narzo 30 5G was launched in June 2021, realme 7i launched in October 2020 & realme C30s launched in September 2022 respectively are fetching the September OTA changelog update

All these smartphones are power packed with cutting-edge features and this OTA update will improve the overall user experience. The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The changelog reads as below:

realme 8 5G

UI Version: RMX3241_11.C.04

Security

Integrates the September 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Network

5G network function supported for Jio.

realme 9 5G

UI Version: RMX3388_11.C.04

Security

Integrates the September 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Network

5G network function supported for Jio.

System

Improves system performance and stability.

realme narzo 30 5G

UI Version: RMX3242_11.C.04

Security

Integrates the September 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Network

5G network function supported for Jio.

System

Improves system performance and stability.

Fixes an issue where the Feedback app would sometimes crash.

realme 7i

UI Version: RMX2103_11.C.16

Security

Integrates the August and September 2022 Android security patches.

System

Improves system performance in some scenarios.

realme C30s

UI Version: RMX3690_12.A.24

Security

Updated Android security patch: September 2022

Camera

Improved outdoor plants colour performance of the rear camera

System