DIZO, by realme TechLife, endorses Make in India; announces local manufacturing for Indian consumers

DIZO, the first brand under the realme TechLife ecosystem, today announced that it will be manufacturing products locally for its consumers in India. Endorsing the Government’s initiative of Make in India, the brand has come into partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited – a homegrown manufacturing company, to manufacture its smartwatches and audio wearables in India and for India. DIZO is a global technology brand and already has its presence in several other countries. However, India is the most important market for the brand and this recent commitment of local production is a testimony of the same. The brand has already started manufacturing some of its products including DIZO Watch D here in India and will eventually move to production of the other DIZO products – existing and upcoming ones in phases.

DIZO embarked on its India journey last year on May 25, 2021, with a philosophy of empowering everyone to enjoy their desired life, enhanced by smart tech life. Pronounced as ‘dee-zoe’, the brand has been creating a distinct proposition for its products and has been offering solutions that are aligned to the needs of every different consumer. Urging its consumers to “Be Different”, DIZO complements individuality of its consumer to empower them and wishes their technology to become an extension of their individual personalities.

Optiemus Electronics Limited is one of the leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers in India. Commenced with a robust purpose to offer the best quality products, Optiemus Electronics Limited has its manufacturing plant in Noida and brings a legacy of successful partnerships with the top Consumer Tech brands including One Plus, Oppo, LG, HTC, Jio, Nokia, Harman and Noise among others.

On this milestone achievement, Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India said, “We are thrilled to announce our participation in the ‘Make in India’ initiative by Govt. of India. From selling out products within minutes of first sale to touching 1M consumer base in just 5 months of inception to being rated as one of the top five smartwatch brands and fastest growing brands in audio wearables, our journey has been nothing less than a dream come true. We have been talking about local manufacturing since the beginning and today, this dream is realized too and we are very excited about the future.”

“Our alliance with Optiemus Electronics Limited, only supports our commitment towards India and the Indian consumers. We are positive that through this partnership we will be able to bridge the gap of making more futuristic AIoT and lifestyle products for the growing consumer needs,” he added.

Since its inception, DIZO has launched over 30 products including smartwatches, earbuds, neckbands, beard trimmers, hair dryer, feature phones and smartphone accessories. To name a few of our best-selling products, we have DIZO Watch R Talk, DIZO Watch D Talk, DIZO Watch R, DIZO Watch D, DIZO Watch 2, DIZO Watch S, DIZO Buds P, DIZO GoPods, DIZO GoPods D, DIZO Buds Z, DIZO Buds Z Pro, DIZO Wireless Active, DIZO Wireless Dash and DIZO Wireless Power in the smartwatch and audio wearable category. Other products include DIZO Trimmer Kit, DIZO Hair Dryer, DIZO cables and chargers along with DIZO Star 300 and DIZO Star 500 feature phones.

As per the recent reports by Counterpoint Research, DIZO ranked among the Top 5 smartwatch brands in India and are among the fastest growing and evolving brands in audio wearables. DIZO products are available on Flipkart for the tech and lifestyle users, and on Myntra for the fashionistas. The brand is also expanding in offline market every day and already present in top tier-1 and tier-2 cities, having Croma, Sangeetha, Poojara, PhoneWale and Spice Communication as the key partners. The first realme TechLife brand comes with support from realme in 3 key aspects – Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience. For highest standards of service, DIZO claims to have a presence of over 490 service centers in more than 460 cities in the country.