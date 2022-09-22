Reach launches Made-in-India Motorized Treadmill at an introductory price of ₹12,999

Reach, a leading sports and fitness equipment brand, has launched a ‘Made in India’ motorized treadmill T-400. The exercise equipment is a sleek, high-quality aluminium model, priced at ₹12,999.

Ideal for home fitness setup, the motorized T-400 model comes with a high-power 4HP Peak DC motor, offering the maximum speed 12km/hr. It is accompanied by 3 levels of adjustable manual inclination and wheels for easy movement and shifting.

The multi-layered wide running belt of dimension 400x1100mm and 12mm running board thickness has a grass-like texture. The anti-skid spring cushion belt provides extra cushioning and shock absorber features which helps reduce the impact on knee joints. The pro-cushioning system is designed for both intense running and endurance-driven walking sessions.

Commenting on the launch, Sumeet Ubhrani, Co-founder, Reach said, “The home fitness category has seen exponential growth in the recent years. We strive to deliver high-quality products and elevate the home-fitness experience without burning a hole in our customers’ pockets. Our made-in-India products will allow us to reduce our dependence on Chinese equipment and make fitness affordable and accessible to everyone.”

Compared to other heavy and bulky treadmills available in the market, Reach T-400 motorized treadmill has been designed for Indian homes as it features a light, portable design that allows users to store and use the equipment easily at home.

Reach T-400 motorized treadmill comes with easy-to-read 3.5” LCD screen which displays time elapsed, distance travelled, calories burned, beating pulse and speed. Users can utilize various workout options from 12 pre-set programs to keep their workout diverse and interesting. In addition, the equipment has an in-built tablet holder and cup holder.

Launched at an introductory offer price of ₹12,999, the Reach T-400 Motorized Treadmill is available on Amazon & Flipkart.