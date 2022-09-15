pTron launches mini Wireless Speaker & Sports TWS ahead of the Festive Sale

pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, has launched two new audio products ahead of the festive season. The Musicbot Lite is a Mini Wireless Speaker for Indian consumer’s home & travel entertainment needs, while the Bassbuds Sports V2 TWS are a pair of earbuds that are made for fitness enthusiasts and consumers who want to experience TWS earbuds but are in constant fear that they’d somehow lose them unknowingly and waste money in the process. Both the products are available for sale on Amazon India from 15th Sep 12 pm.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “The festive sale this year is expected to be much better than the last two years and we are all geared up to meet our consumer demands. With the two new audio product launches Bassbuds Sports V2 and Musicbot Lite Wireless speaker, we eye sizeable growth in the audio category that will further boost our market share. We are expecting a healthy demand during the festive season and plan for a few more launches before the festive period sets in with great festive offerings and discounts.”

Musicbot Lite

The ultra-compact & ultra-powerful Mini Bluetooth speaker ‘Musicbot Lite’ is available in 3 edgy colors – Carbon Black, Electric Blue, and Flare Red.

Inside the shell of an aesthetic design that sits perfectly in any corner of the house, the Musicbot Lite packs audio technology engineered to recreate an ambient music experience. With bold details – the tough, elegant and stylish Musicbot Lite features large 40mm drivers that offer surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from an ultra-compact size. Light in weight and heavy on beats, this mini machine packs a powerful 5W speaker and large 1200mAh battery that enlivens any space with seamless music non-stop for up to 6 hours on a single charge.

Bassbuds Sports V2 TWS

Designed for total freedom of movement, the Bassbuds Sports V2 is created with a secure dual lock mechanism that makes the music listening experience more comfortable and flexible. The highlight of the buds is a 48-hour battery life with powerful bass output and exquisite vocal clarity. With epic bass & max durability, the TWS packs the best of technology that offers clear and powerful audio, the portable and robust Bassbuds Sports features detachable ear hooks that stay in place no matter how hard you work out to provide you with extended comfort. Bassbuds Sports V2 is excellent for all exercise jams, from death metal to Bollywood favourites. In addition to that, Bassbuds Sports V2 includes quick charging, BT 5.3 technology, and Type C fast charging. The earbuds have a high enough water-resistance (IPX4) to provide protection for most activities. Available in black color varinat, the Bassbuds Sports V2 earbuds are built with powerful features such as movie and music modes, low-latency entertainment, instant wireless connection, voice assistant, essential audio controls such as call, track, and volume control, twin mics, and more, the Bassbuds Sports V2 are everything you need for entertainment on the go.