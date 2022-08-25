pTron unveils 2 new uniquely designed next-gen TWS earbuds starting INR 899

Ads

pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India has announced its newest addition to the Bassbuds series – “Bassbuds Revv” and “Bassbuds Eon”. The newest pTron earbuds, which continue the legacy of the wildly popular Bassbuds series, aims to target Gen-Z customers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Bassbuds Revv & Bassbuds Eon: Specifications, Features, and more

Under the hood, both the earbuds are equipped with the latest and advanced BT5.3 chipset that offers faster pairing, more stable connection, and low power consumption, the earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection. The smart touch-controlled earbuds equipped with dual and mono bud capability also support voice control to awake Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri for a seamless hands-free experience. These Bassbuds can be fast charged via USB-C charger.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja Founder & CEO said, “The audio devices and accessories have always been showstoppers at pTron. With the wireless sound that packs top end features, specifications, and performance, the two new earbuds in our Bassbuds series offer the best of both worlds in terms of ground-breaking design & incredible sound. The Bassbuds Revv with its unique design appeal inspires real world game play, while the premium and chic Bassbuds Eon is made to offer most seamless audio experience in a sleek and supremely compact graphite finish charging case that stands out. The growing need for music and online games is a compatible match for our feather touch earbuds. And we are looking forward to coming up with more such devices for a unique entertainment experience.”

pTron Bassbuds Revv offers fast gaming-grade BT5.3 wireless connection with large 13mm drivers for an immersive in-game audio experience. Designed to fit for unique playing styles, the bold & stellar Bassbuds Revv offers total gaming comfort and efficiency, thanks to the in-ear design and proprietary AptSense Gaming Technology that offer 50ms ultra-low latency for an exceptional gameplay.

pTron Bassbuds Eon is designed for people who love music & fashion both. The earbuds feature an unique design proposition with DSP ENC function for crystal clear calls. The buds themselves have 13mm drivers, with TrueSonic Bass output. They connect via Bluetooth 5.3, and include Dual HD mic. They also offer fast pairing support and Type C fast charging through the sleek and compact charging case. To add to the distinct design of the earbuds, the charging case features graphite metallic finish outer body for a classic yet statement style.

The pTron Bassbuds Revv is available for purchase in 2 colour variants Black & White on Amazon India at a special launch price of INR 1299.

The Bassbuds Eon is available only in Graphite Black colour variant on Amazon India from tomorrow 26th August at a special launch price of INR 899/- for first 2 days only.

As a special launch promotion, first 100 customers will be able to buy the Bassbuds Eon at INR 99 only on Amazon.

Technical Specifications Bassbuds Revv Bassbuds Eon Bluetooth version Bluetooth v5.3 Bluetooth v5.3 + Dual HD Mic Transmission distance: 10 meters 10 meters Battery 30mAh each bud 30mAh each bud Charge Power DC5V-1A DC5V-1A Driver 13mm Powerful bass boosted dynamic drivers 13mm Powerful bass boosted dynamic drivers Music & Play time 28 Hrs Playtime 30 Hrs Playtime Mic Stereo &Mono Bud Capability Stereo &Mono Bud Capability Charge time 50 min 60 min Charging Port USB C Fast Charging USB C Fast Charging Waterproof IPX4 water & Sweat proof IPX4 water & Sweat proof Noise Cancellation DSP technology for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) DSP technology for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Earbud weight 5.8gms each bud 3.65gms each bud Charge case weight 34.6gms 23.7gms Regular price 4599/- 3199/- Special Launch price 1299/- (For First 7 Days only) 899/- ( For First 2 days only)