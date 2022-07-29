pTron Tangent Duo Neckband with 24Hrs playtime & fast charging costs just Rs 499

Ads

pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, announced the launch of its new Made in India Wireless Neckband pTron Tangent Duo. The featured magnetic earbuds in a carbon finish look and tangle-free cables offer a timeless look with ease of use. With the 45-degree flex-form close-fitting design and soft ergonomic anti-slip earplugs, the Tangent Duo sits comfortably on the neck without making one feel any weight.

pTron Tangent Duo features a large 13mm dynamic driver so that you feel every note in sharp detail. No matter what genre of music you choose to listen to – the extra bass, clear mids, and sparkling trebles of Tangent Duo allows the instruments and vocals to shine. The advanced acoustic platform provides accurate bass and ultra-low distortion while playing music or attending calls hands-free. The latest BT5.2 technology of Tangent Duo offers an extended range with lossless connection on both Android & iOS devices. With dedicated on-device controls one can activate voice assistant, take calls, play & control music across Smartphones, tablets & more.

Talking about the milestone, Ameen Khwaja CEO & Founder said, “We are ramping up our Made in India capabilities to have better control on prices with better quality assurance and turnaround time. Our very first Made in India Wireless Neckband Tangent Duo is an attempt to build a set of people’s earphones with supreme music performance & good aesthetics at a pocket-friendly price. Tangent Duo is a break-through entry in the Wireless Audio segment that offers rich & bold audio output with highly-detailed treble made for the Indian ears. The expertly-tuned Tangent Duo shall change the way India listens to music at an incredible price of INR 499/- only.”

Ads

Whether it is travelling on a crowded train or a long bus journey, Tangent Duo eliminates loud distractions to give you a peaceful commute. Keeping out the clamour of the outside world, you will never miss a beat with the Tangent Duo and fully indulge in your favourite music. Run, jump, go through your life – taking calls, tapping your ears to advance tracks, and more with these magnificent wireless earphones.

Offering best-in-class 24Hrs playtime on a single charge, the pTron Tangent Duo ensures there is no interruption to your entertainment or when connected to call. Equipped with Type C Fast charging, the neckband juices up just in 10mins to offer 3 hours of playtime. IPX4 rated the Tangent Duo stays protected from splashes of water and dust for extensive usage under tough conditions.

pTron Tangent Duo comes in four attractive colorways – Fav Black, Grey, Ocean Green, and Magic Blue to suit your daily lifestyle and will be available at a special launch price of INR 499/- from today, 29th July 2022 on Amazon India.

pTron Tangent Duo – Technical Specifications Play-time Up to 24 Hours Bluetooth Version Bluetooth v5.2 with 10m range Build 26 g Lightweight with metallic finish ABS body Battery 200mAh Built-in Rechargeable Li-Polymer Audio Technology AAC Codec Audio Noise Cancellation Passive Noise Cancellation Driver size 13mm drivers with a bio-cellulose diaphragm Charging Time Up to 80mins Water Resistance IPX4