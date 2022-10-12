RBL Bank and BookMyShow announce partnership to launch ‘Play’ credit card

In a move that cements their long-standing partnership further, RBL Bank and BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination have announced a partnership to launch a new ‘Play’ credit card that will take the entertainment quotient for Indian audiences several notches higher. Previously, in 2016, RBL Bank had successfully partnered with BookMyShow for the launch of Fun Plus Credit Card.

The ‘Play’ credit card will be available to select customers on BookMyShow and give them access to lucrative offers on transactions across movies, live entertainment offerings (online and offline), as also binge-watching movies and TV series on BookMyShow Stream by renting or buying a title, while enjoying benefits with every purchase made. While BookMyShow customers can purchase the ‘Play’ credit card for an annual fee of Rs 500/- the superlative offering will be available to entertainment loyalists on the platform, BookMyShow Superstars at zero cost.

In what will be a first on any entertainment platform in India, consumers will be able to track the entire journey from application to delivery of the ‘Play’ credit card on BookMyShow, with real-time updates enabled within the platform.

The launch of the ‘Play’ credit card in partnership with BookMyShow gives RBL Bank a fillip to their efforts to remain closely associated with a vast, young, digitally-savvy, spending consumer base across industries including Media & Entertainment, Food & Beverages and consumer facing brands in line with the demographic of the BookMyShow audience.

With the ‘Play’ Credit card, RBL Bank will be able to reach BookMyShow’s wide base of 200 million monthly customer visits and 5 billion monthly page views offering unmatched experiences to India’s entertainment seeking audience.

Apart from core entertainment offerings, ‘Play’ Credit card owners will also be able to avail varied offers on brands including boAt, Myntra, WOW Momos, Archies, Cookie Man, Ixigo and Eat Sure listed within the F&B section of BookMyShow.

Commenting on the partnership, Samradha Tibrewala, Head – Partnerships & Revenue, BookMyShow, said, “Credit Cards have been amongst the strongest, most pervasively used modes of transaction for millions of customers on BookMyShow and so the idea was to deepen our existing partnership with RBL Bank towards an offering that enables users to yield the most out of their preferred mode of transaction on our platform with an added special layer for all their entertainment needs. Coupled with the festive season ahead, the avenues for discovery-led transaction are multi-fold for BookMyShow consumers making the availability of the ‘Play’ Credit card extremely timely and strategic enabling users to eke out maximum bang for the buck. The Play Credit card makes a significant contribution to increasing our shared reach and helping one of India’s foremost banks reach out to a larger cohort of young and digitally-savvy audiences through BookMyShow. We look forward to many more such collaborative innovations to bring the best of experiences for an entertainment loving India.”

Speaking on the launch of the ‘Play’ Credit Card, Utkarsh Saxena, Head Product – Credit Cards, RBL Bank, said, “With Covid-19 restrictions now a thing of the past, customer spends on movies, events, food and beverages, and other entertainment avenues are on the rise again. We hope to capitalise on this opportunity and enhance our versatile product portfolio. Our partnership with BookMyShow for the launch of ‘Play’ credit card is a step in that direction as it gives us exclusive access to India’s young and tech-savvy entertainment audiences to stay relevant with the times.”

Some of the benefits that ‘Play’ credit card customers can avail upon application include: