Rakshabandhan 2022: List of 5 budget – friendly and new – age gift for your sibling

Raksha Bandhan, the festival of pure love, respect and admiration between siblings, is just around the corner. This year, the auspicious Rakhi festival will be celebrated on August 11th. Naturally, the excitement can already be witnessed in markets filled with vibrant and colourful Rakhis, sweet shops displaying fresh Ghevar and a lively hustle-bustle of customers. However, one thing has induced extremely ambrosial spices in this already aromatic atmosphere— the ultimate challenge of choosing the right gift. But fret not!!

This year, we have made the decision much simpler for you. Amongst the profound depth of the ocean, we have found the perfect pearls for you to give your sibling. In fact, given that electronic gadgets and wearable technology are the rage of the contemporary market ecosystem, you should take a non-traditional course to choose the ideal present.

Against this backdrop, here we have listed 5 futuristic, dynamic and highly-affordable electronic devices that you can gift your partner-in-crime this Raksha Bandhan:

PLAYGO DUALPODS | INR 1,799

If your sibling enjoys listening to music, you should get this brilliant device! PLAYGO DUALPODS is one of the most delicate and pocket-friendly earbuds on this list. They enable wearers to work without being distracted by unnecessary background noises. Integrated with two-driver TWS, these dualpods have amazing sound output. It also has Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) and High-sensitivity Driver Design for improved sound performance. PLAYGO DUALPODS are precision-engineered for all-day comfort and easy fit. Furthermore, users can control the volume with just a gentle tap.

PLAYGO BH47 | INR 5,999

The PLAYGO BH47 are stylish, sophisticated and lightweight headphones with 30-hour battery life and 40 MM drivers. Integrated with Active Noise Cancellation technology, music lovers’ can have a smooth listening experience with utmost accuracy and clarity. The device comes with several high-end audio technologies that ensures an electrifying adventure. Moreover, PLAYGO BH47 is designed meticulously, making it the perfect modern gadget to carry around.

PLAYGO N37 | INR 1,999

PLAYGO N37 Bluetooth earbuds have unique Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers and a carefully integrated in-ear design for those who like premium audio-listening experiences. The gadget gives more than 3 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging, thanks to an in-built fast-charging circuit design. Furthermore, PLAYGO N37’s state-of-the-art design has a flexible silicon neckband that fits perfectly around the neck and improves the music-listening experience.

PLAYFIT SLIM | INR 2,999

This PLATFIT SLIM is the ideal gift to make your sibling happy. This pioneering innovation exudes modern aesthetic vibes perfectly tailored for sophisticated individuals. With a large round display, unparalleled visual clarity, IPS protection, and smooth sensory touch to fit into the user’s active digital life, PLAYFIT SLIM makes staying healthy infinitely more convenient. The best part, once fully charged, the gadget may operate for up to seven days.

PLAYFIT STRENGTH | INR 3,999

If your sibling enjoys fitness and a hands-free life, PLAYFIT STRENGTH is the way to go. It’s a waterproof smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, a touchscreen, activity tracking, sports modes, and wireless networking. With a long list of incredible features, this innovative device will help your sibling achieve their fitness goals on time. Just purchase this small device of wonder and encourage them to lead a physically active and mentally healthy lifestyle