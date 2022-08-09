Raksha Bandhan Gifting Guide

Ads

Raksha Bandhan is a great time for siblings to spoil each other and express their love through carefully selected gifts. To ensure you take the title of the best gift-giver among your siblings this year, here’s a list of devices that we know will make for the perfect gifts –

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

The Echo Dot (4th Gen), the voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, is designed to set-up in any room. It also comes with a crisp and clear built-in speaker. Just ask for music, news, recipes, control compatible smart home devices, and more. It will make the perfect smart companion for your siblings this Rakhi.

Get this product at a discount on the ongoing Great Freedom Festival INR 2,749.

Kindle (10th Gen)

Ads

With built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors and outdoors and at most times of the day, Kindle (10th Gen) is a perfect companion for your brother or sister looking for some relaxing time with their favorite books. It also features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight and makes a great gift for your siblings this Raksha Bandhan.

Get this product at a discount on the ongoing Great Freedom Festival INR 6,799 .

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

Bring the theatre-like experience home with Fire TV Stick, and set up a movie marathon with your siblings with their favourite movies and shows this Raksha Bandhan. More powerful than the previous generation, Fire TV Stick lets you simplify your streaming with power, volume, and mute buttons in a single Alexa voice remote, and ensures quick app starts and fast streaming in Full HD.

Get this product at a discount on the ongoing Great Freedom Festival INR 2,599 .

BoAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in

With BoAt Xtend Smartwatch and Alexa Built-in help your siblings develop a healthy and fit lifestyle. It comes with stress monitor and Sleep Monitor that reads HRV (Heart Rate Variabilities) to indicate stress levels and tracking all stages of sleep every night keeping a tab on your sleep health.

The product is priced at INR 2,098 .

Redmi Note 11 with Alexa Built-in

90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680-6nm is the best smartphone for your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. Not only does let you stay connected with them but it also comes with Alexa Hands-Free capabilities which allows you to play music, hear news, open apps, navigate — all just using your voice.

Get this product at a discount on the ongoing Great Freedom Festival INR 12,999 .

Sony

Truly Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony newly launched WF-1000XM4 truly wireless headphones take industry-leading noise-cancelling and audio quality to the next level. It’s new Integrated Processor V1 cancels more noise than ever and is huge on performance. It brings together superior call quality and even smarter listening experience with features like Speak-to-Chat, Adaptive Sound Control, intuitive touch control settings, etc. packed in an ergonomic, stable design. WF-1000XM4 now supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC and DSEE Extreme with 360 Reality audio, delivering exceptional sound quality and a truly immersive experience. The product is priced at Rs.17,990

Sony WF-C500

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Headphones are light and compact that fits securely in your ears with much ease. Android devices can connect seamless with Google Fast Pair technology and the Bluetooth chip provides outstanding listening experience along with Low Latency that makes for an enjoyable viewing too. Its built-in Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) effective upscales and brings back high-frequency elements that add detail and richness to a track. These headphones support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, where listeners can truly experience immersive sounds as if you are at a live concert or with the artist recording in a studio. The product is priced at Rs. 5,490

Sony WI-C100

Sony WI-C100 is the lightest wireless in-ear headphones with Dolby Atmos experience. The newly launched in-ear headphones are made to deliver a flawless, wireless personalized experience. The elements that Sony has kept at the core of its development process. The lightweight and compact WI-C100 wireless headphones, combine high quality sound with immersive sound customization, ease of use, long battery life and a splash proof design. Sony’s newest wireless in-ear headphones offer a great wealth of features and are ideal for audiophiles looking to enjoy music on the go. The product is priced at Rs. 1,699

Sony LinkBuds

A new way to enjoy favourite music and the important moments in life, all at once, with the brand-new truly wireless LinkBuds. You can always stay connected and aware, with the help of an open ring design with audio transparency, ultra-small super fit and crystal-clear sound and call quality. By leveraging LinkBuds ’ unique design and its sensor and spatial sound technologies, Sony is creating new sound experiences together with their partners, such as AR gaming, new work from home experiences, sound AR navigation, and quick access to music. The product is priced at Rs. 19,990

Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4

The much-awaited successor in Sony’s award-winning 1000X family, offering Sony’s legacy audio quality. It adjusts ambient sound automatically and offers improved noise cancellation for a seamless and superior audio experience. The Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation headphones pack a powerful battery life with 30 hours playback on full charge for reliable all-day wireless listening experience and unique speak to chat feature. The product is priced at Rs. 22,990

WH-XB910N

Made for life on the move, WH-XB910N wireless headphones have a lightweight design and come with Sony’s ‘EXTRA BASS’ technology. Plus, the slim, adjustable headband is designed to look and feel good. The headphones offer 30-hour battery life, so you can enjoy your favourite music on long trips with no worry. It can easily connect with any smartphone voice assistant to get directions or make a quick call to a friend. The product is priced at Rs.14,990

WI-SP510

Sony’s WI-SP510 Wireless In-Ear Headphones for Sports are your perfect training partner. Water-resistant and washable with IPX5 rating, WI-SP510 can withstand water and sweat when you are working out or on jog on a rainy day. These headphones are designed for an active lifestyle that comes with a soft, secure and comfy fit. It also comes with Sony’s EXTRA BASS technology that delivers a strong, punchy bass sound that lets you keep going. The product is priced at Rs.4,990

Bluetooth Speakers

Sony SRS-XB13

The EXTRA BASS compact wireless Bluetooth speaker offers deep and punchy sound. It is equipped with a new Sound Diffusion Processor with DSP technology for enhanced beats and a wider sound spread along with many more features like 16-hour battery life, built-in mic for voice assistants, IP67 rating that makes it waterproof and dustproof, and Google Fast Pair brings quick and seamless connectivity.The product is priced at Rs. 3,990

Party Speakers

Sony SRS-XP700

The XP700 is built for a venue-filling sound. With Omnidirectional Party Sound provided by the X-Balanced Speaker Unit and the front and rear high-efficiency tweeter, it sends out rich, clear sound in all directions. It’s perfect for parties, inside or outside the home, and has plenty of battery life, is IPX4 Water-resistant and has an easy-to-use handle for moving from one party to the next.

The product is priced at Rs. 32,990

Sony SRS-XP500

The XP500 combines a superb sound with plenty of party features to make it a fun and versatile speaker. With Powerful Party Sound by the X-Balanced Speaker Unit and the front high-efficiency tweeter, it sends out rich, clear and high-quality sound. It is perfect for parties, inside or outside the home, has plenty of battery life, is IPX4 Water-resistant and has an easy-to-use handle for moving from one party to the next.

The product is priced at Rs. 29,990

Lenovo

Laptops and Tablets

CH Series Notebook: Designed in Japan, the all-new CH series notebook is powered by Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor with 4 Cores and 8 Threads, and guarantees a smooth user experience, even while handling multiple simultaneous tasks. Users can easily browse the internet and edit photos or videos at the same time. The CH series is equipped with a full-size high-performance keyboard in a compact body. The keys have a spherical cylindrical keytop that comfortably fits the shape of the fingers and a stepped pattern that minimizes the number of mistakes for comfortable text entry.

Price – INR 73,990(OLED Panel)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

It is the ultimate entertainment tablet. A thing of beauty, the Yoga Tab 11, makes for a perfect gift for your partner as it comes with a 2K display, Dolby Vision™, ÜV-certified low blue light, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos®. With a stainless steel kickstand, the Yoga Tab 11 promises to be a forever entertainment partner for your loved and its compatibility with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 makes it all the more fun and practical for personal use. The Yoga tab 11 starts at INR 27,999.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i

It is the first-ever Yoga PC with a detachable, backlit Bluetooth™ (5.0) keyboard to enable freestyle working along with an adjustable kickstand for easier viewing. This premium and portable 2 in 1 comes with a 13” 2KIPS touchscreen display and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processors. With LTE connectivity, the Yoga Duet 7i is a 2 in 1 that can be used either way while staying connected to the internet on the go, ensuring uninterrupted performance and productivity. A perfect blend of style and substance, a battery life of up to 10.8 hours, the Yoga Duet 7i is an ideal gift for passionate content creators and those who seek top-class entertainment on the move without wanting to compromise on performance for portability. The Yoga Duet 7i starts at INR 76,999.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro

It is engineered for uncompromising visuals and powerful performance with the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and 14” QHD display that explodes with color. With smart features like zero-touch login, rapid charge expresses giving an additional 2 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes, and a precisely engineered keyboard for tactile, accurate keystrokes-with optional backlighting, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i pro is available at a starting price of INR 73,990 and a perfect gift for those looking to work with the latest technology for enhanced entertainment and productivity with a dash of style.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

It is the most powerful and premium tablet. A perfect entertainment, gaming, and productivity powerhouse that’s built for use outdoors and indoors, with an all-day battery and bright 12.6″ 2K AMOLED Dolby Vision™ display on the TÜV Rheinland Full Care-certified panel. The Tab comes with a JBL® quad-speaker system across four audio channels, enjoy content from the comfort of your couch with premium audio with Dolby Atmos® technology. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro delivers buttery-smooth visuals on the latest AAA gaming titles thanks to its 120 Hz display refresh rate. Users can experience ultra-fast connectivity with the elite, WiFi 6-certified Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 mobile platform. The Tab P12 Pro costs Rs. 69,999

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in

Available in clay red and misty blue color options, the Smart Clock Essential comes in an elegant and timeless soft-touch fabric designed to blend into and compliment any space at home be it the bedroom, kitchen, or study. Users can stream songs from Amazon Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and others and also listen to audiobooks and podcasts with a clear and crisp sound quality that fills the room thanks to its 3W front-firing speaker. Manage compatible smart home devices using your voice. Look for the “Works with Alexa” badge on thousands of compatible smart homes devices, including lights, plugs, thermostats, locks, TVs, garage door openers, fans, and more. It’s a perfect nightstand, For users who are photo-light sensitive when sleeping, the auto-dim display on the Smart Clock Essential can be adjusted to adapt to the requirement of the user while still displaying the time. With soft, clicky buttons at the top, users can still control the Smart Clock Essential without having to use their voice. The Smart Clock Essential with Alexa with cost Rs. 4,999