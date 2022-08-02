Raksha Bandhan 2022: Pamper your siblings with these unique and useful gifting ideas

Ads

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™

If your sibling loves to capture every moment of their life and are constantly complaining of lack of storage space, here is a perfect gift to help them easily store as much as they want. Now they can move files between USB Type-C smartphone, tablets, Macs, and USB Type-A computers. There is no need to choose which pictures or files to save and which ones to delete. They can just simply plug in the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive and easily move files from their smartphone, freeing up valuable space. With all that extra space they can click more moments, more travel photos, movies, music, games and whatever else they want.

Link: https://www.amazon.in/Sandisk-Ultra-Type-C-Drive-SDDDC2-032G-G46/dp/B01EZ0X23W?th=1

Price: Rs 689 for 32GB (As per Amazon)

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2

For those travel enthusiast brothers/sisters who are always on the go, SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD is certainly an ideal pick. It offers solid performance in a rugged, dependable storage solution. This light and small form factor device is a perfect gift for your brother/sister to match their on-the-go lifestyle. Powered by lightning-fast NVMe technology offering outstanding performance with high read and write speeds, it comes in huge-upto- 4TB storage capacities.

Link: https://www.amazon.in/SanDisk-Portable-Smartphone-Compatible-Warranty/dp/B08GTYFC37?th=1

Price: Rs 9,999 for 1TB Capacity (As per Amazon)

Link: https://www.amazon.in/SanDisk-Extreme-Portable-External-SDSSDE80-1T00-G25/dp/B07TMP9YLL?th=1

Price: 27,784 for 1TB Capacity (As per Amazon)

Link: https://www.amazon.in/SanDisk-Aluminium-Enclosure-Smartphone-Compatiable/dp/B08GV4YYV7?th=1

Price: Rs 18,399 for 1TB Capacity (As per Amazon)

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe™ SSD

A perfect gift for those gamer brothers/sisters, WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe™ SSD, offers supreme PCIe® Gen4 technology for the PC or laptop so they don’t lag out on the next generation of games. With up to 2TB capacity, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe™ SSD gives them space to store their favourite games. It also features an optional heatsink so the SSD remains cool in the case of demanding tasks and applications. It offers fully customizable RGB lighting that is controlled through the downloadable WD_BLACK dashboard

Link: https://amzn.to/3v9xXU3

Price: Rs 13,119 for 1TB Capacity (As per Amazon)

VIVO T1X

Looking for something that looks classy, is perfect for gifting and comes under a pocket-friendly price range? Here’s the one! With dual camera setup – 50 MP primary camera and 2MP macro camera along with an 8MP front selfie camera, vivo T1x capture sharp images in high definition. The smartphone delivers superior performance with its powerful Snapdragon 680 processor and 4-layer cooling system that provides a smooth and seamless experience without any lag and comes with a slim design of just 8 mm with a 2.5D flat and comes with a massive battery of 5000 mAh.

Havells 5 in 1 Multi Styling Kit

If your sister is fond of new hairstyles for every occasion, then this styling kit will be the perfect gift for her. This 5 in multi-styling kit consists of 3 in 1 changeable head, brush comb,19 mm curler, conical curler which caters to all the styling needs in one kit. All attachments come with a protective heat-insulated tip to prevent any accidental contact of fingers with the heat plates. This gives better handling, optimal use of the styling kit, and get best results. The kit lets you create beautifully sculpted and stylish patterns of hair with the provided interchangeable plates.

Price: INR 3495

Havells GS6451 – Fast Charge 4-in-1 Grooming Kit for Beard & Hair Trimming

This 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit by Havells is a perfect gift for your brother for his grooming sessions at home. The grooming kit comes with a detail trimmer, U-shape trimmer, T-shape trimmer and foil shaver. Each trimmer has a particular set of function like the detail trimmer is for sharp detailing in difficult areas around the beard, the U-shape trimmer ensures precise beard, neck and side-burn styling, the foil shaver to clean small areas around cheeks and chin, while a neat and stylish haircut can be achieved by the T-shape trimmer. With 90 minutes of full charge the kit ensures 90 minutes of run time, which is equivalent to 15+ trimming sessions in both cord and cordless conditions.

Price: INR 3495

iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO Z6 5G is power packed with Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform, 120Hz FHD + Display, and 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 capabilities to provide robust and unmatched smartphone performance. It has a unique 5-Layer Liquid Cooling System for heat dissipation that ensures hassle-free gaming sessions for hours. With exceptional design, the all-new iQOO Z6 5G comes with a massive 5000mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charging technology with reverse charging capabilities. Additionally, iQOO is now offering the iQOO Z6 5G without the charger as an option for its customers. The brand has taken this initiative as a step to reduce its carbon footprint and have a positive impact on the environment. Customers will have both the options to purchase the smartphone wherein they can choose to purchase with or without the charger. Customers choosing to purchase the smartphone without the charger will save INR 1000.

iQOO Neo 6

The ultimate flagship smartphone iQOO Neo 6 is powered with Snapdragon® 870 5G Mobile Platform, 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, HDR 10+ Certification to provide ultimate performance experience. The smartphone comes equipped with 36907mm2 Cascade Cooling System, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate and 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor to provide uncompromised gaming experience. With a perfect amalgamation of power and performance, the iQOO Neo 6 comes packed with 80W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that helps in charging 50% battery in just 12 minutes. The smartphone is available in three colour variants: Maverick Orange, Cyber Rage and Dark Nova.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

The Jabra Elite 4 Active offers great calls with 4-microphone technology, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, so you can be heard loud and clear on calls. Adding to a comfortable fit outside of sports, with a wing-free, ergonomic design. Jabra also provides something for everyone, as these earbuds come in colour themes consistent with the existing Elite Active range, navy, black and light mint. These earbuds provide immersive sound with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), customizable equalizer, and HearThrough technology, plus access to Spotify Tap playback*, bring a real boost to your workout. Made with a secure active fit, and IP57-graded water and sweat proof protection, these buds are engineered for all kinds of workouts. And with a 2-year warranty*, these buds provide with up to 7 hours battery time and up to 28 hours total with charging case.

Priced at ₹9,999 (As per amazon)

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 is the perfect choice for those seeking a rich sound, powerful bass and clear calls at a lower price point. The earbuds are engineered to bring music to life with 6mm speakers and deliver crystal clear calls with 4-microphone call technology, a class-leading music equaliser, inclusion of Qualcomm aptXTM audio and seven hours of battery life (28 hours including the charging case). The earbuds offer outstanding noise isolation and with HearThrough awareness, users can tap into the sounds of their surroundings. Elite 3 also comes with an all-day comfortable and secure fit, sleek Danish design and in a new range of colours including Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

Priced at ₹5,999 (As per amazon)