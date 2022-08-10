Rakhsha Bandhan 2022: Top 5 gadgets for your techie sibling

Ads

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. It is one festivity that celebrates the special bond between siblings. Other than Diwali, it is that time of the year when families, especially siblings, get busy buying gifts for each other. While traditional gifting items like chocolates, accessories, clothing and gadgets are consumers’ favourite options, many products still don’t get enough attention.

Here, we’ve accumulated a list of trendy, usable gadgets worth spending your hard-earned money on.

Bluetooth Speaker

Music is something that calms your nerves in all kinds of situations. A Bluetooth speaker allows the user to connect multiple devices and play music from any part of the house or office. One such item is the AIWA SBX-350J with Front & Back Audio Drivers Placement. The product is available at a 20 per cent discount as a part of the listed items that fall under the special discount category. The AIWA SBX-350J has a grade speaker starting at Rs 2,799 and going up to Rs 59,990. You can pick any item from the range, depending on your budget.

Ads

Smart Shoe

As the name suggests, the smart shoes allow users to connect their shoes with UA MapMyRun, providing them with real-time form coaching tips based on their cadence, pace, and stride. The embedded sensor helps track, analyze, and store detailed running metrics, generating personalized data and tips. The Under Armour Hovr Machina 3 is priced at 14,999 rupees. If you think your sibling is health conscious, likes to trecking or loves going out on long walks, this is the product you can opt for and surprise them.

Smart Watch

Even though smartwatches are too common these days, we are keeping them on the list because who does not like these devices? Plus, our list would be incomplete without smartwatches on it. The stylish Garmin Forerunner 45 Black smartwatch has a 26.3mm display with a 208 x 208 pixel resolution. Its bright display produces bright visuals even in sunlight. This lightweight smartwatch has silicone bands that make it comfortable to wear for long hours and has a memory to keep track of 200 hours of activity data.

Smart Phone

We cannot deny that, like smartwatches, smartphones are the need of the hour. The Galaxy F23 5G is the first ever Galaxy F-series phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a powerhouse 5000 mAh battery, and faster 25W charging support. We can enjoy the features without lag and multitask with multiple apps faster than ever. Treat your sibling with the all-rounder phone and keep each other updated.

Personal acoustic device

Air pods (3rd generation) have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that places sound all around you with longer battery life. It has up to 6 hours of listening time and wireless charging with MagSafe; it also has an all-new contoured design with force sensor control and a shorter stem. It also sports adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the music to your ear. It includes sweat and water resistance, including the case — so you’re covered.