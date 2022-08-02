Celebrate the Sibling bond with Timex watches this Raksha Bandhan

Ads

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, the ritual of giving the best gift to your siblings springs up. Every year, the occasion gives everyone a reason to celebrate the unconditional love between brothers and sisters in most lovable way.

This Rakhi, make your brothers and sisters happy by gifting each other the special moment and preserve the time of all the good memories with Timex Watches.

For Brothers:

Timex Automatics:

Timex Automatic is something entirely new, even though it might look familiar. Inspired by the 1970s Q Timex and elevated with a 21-jewel automatic movement, this watch is a fresh interpretation of a much-loved Timex icon. The 40-hour power reserve of its Japan-sourced, self-winding movement is energized by your motion and can also be wound manually by using the crown. We have incorporated a stainless-steel bracelet in a nod to the retro design aesthetics of the day, while a curved, solid link construction brings added dimension into the fold. This timepiece is topped off with a black and blue unidirectional bezel, luminous dial markings, and exhibition case back that capture the bold spirit of an era that changed everything.

Price Range: 21,995/-

Timex Waterbury Ocean Collection:

Featuring a case, bracelet, and dial crafted from upcycled, ocean-bound plastic, this remarkable wristwatch is the first Timex of its kind. Our partnership with tidea means its journey from waste to wrist begins with fishermen collecting plastic from the coastlines; the waste is washed and shredded before making its way to Switzerland via carbon-neutral transportation; and finally, repurposed on-site, resulting in a premium, sustainable material. Waterbury Ocean dark blue, marine-inspired dial features unique flakes of shredded material, while the classic Waterbury construction itself honors our rich legacy in traditional watchmaking. Navigate uncharted waters ahead with all the trusted functionality and 30 meters of water resistance and join us in working toward a cleaner tomorrow.

Price Range: 9,995/-

For Sisters:

Timex Malibu Collection:

This playful look is inspired by the beaches of Malibu carrying forward the cool, heritage-inspired features of our original Q Timex 1979 Reissue watch – a rotating bezel, functional battery hatch and domed acrylic crystal. The rose gold-tone case is accented with a pink dial and vibrant colors of alternating aqua and rose gold-tone links on our easily adjustable Perfect Fit expansion band, for a look and fit you’ll love.

Price Range – 13,795/-

Timex Waterbury Ocean:

Featuring a case, bracelet, and dial crafted from upcycled, ocean-bound plastic, this remarkable wristwatch is the first Timex of its kind. Our partnership with tidea means its journey from waste to wrist begins with fishermen collecting plastic from the coastlines; the waste is washed and shredded before making its way to Switzerland via carbon-neutral transportation; and finally, repurposed on-site, resulting in a premium, sustainable material. Waterbury Ocean pink, marine-inspired dial features unique flakes of shredded material, while the classic Waterbury construction itself honors our rich legacy in traditional watchmaking. Navigate uncharted waters ahead with all the trusted functionalities expect from a Timex luminant hands and 30 meters of water resistance and join us in working toward a cleaner tomorrow.

Price Range: 9,295/-