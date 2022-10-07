RAEGR launches ‘RapidGear X70’ RGB Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Set

RAGER, the consumer tech accessory brand well known for its wide range of lifestyle and tech products, announces a new combo kit for gamers — the RapidGear X70 Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Set. The new input devices are made for precision inputs that are much needed by gamers in the need of the hour. The gaming kit boasts salient features such as a sturdy aluminum build, keystroke lifespan of up to 10 million times, soft and adjustable backlights, and a few others.

Game in style. Game with precision. That’s what the RAEGR RapidGear X70 kit is all about. The gaming keyboard-mouse combo is a wired USB input peripheral kit and promises cutting-edge performance for both gamers as well as graphic designers. The combo kit is built using a highly ergonomic design with striking RGB LED backlights and with highly versatile features such as programmable buttons and adjustable DPI modes.

The gaming keyboard is built using an extremely sturdy aluminum body with 6 rubber pads on the bottom to prevent sliding around the desk when in use. Designed keeping high ergonomics in mind, the keys are well-spaced and extremely tactile for a smooth typing experience. Each key is tested and is guaranteed for up to 10 million keystrokes. The keyboard also features 7 programmable keys that can be set to your preference such as quick shortcuts, macros, or media keys. Sporting some awesome RGB backlit keys, the keyboard can help you with soft lights for work times and breathing lights for game time.

The RGB optical gaming mouse, on the other hand, complements the keyboard and makes for a great pair during work or play. Sporting adjustable DPI modes (1200/2400/3600/7200 DPI) with the click of a dedicated button, you can instantly gain precise control over your pointer — whether you are using a lasso in Photoshop or the crosshairs in Destiny 2. With durable buttons, tested and assured for more than 3 million clicks, the RGB mouse (and keyboard) is a superb investment for your gaming rig.

The USB keyboard-mouse combo kit is compatible with all operating systems including Windows, Mac and Linux, on desktop and laptops. The RapidGear X70 Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Set will be available on Amazon.in for a limited time offer price of just Rs 1,799 (MRP Rs 3,499 including up to 1.5 years of warranty.