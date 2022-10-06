Diwali 2022: Best gifting ideas for gamers this Diwali

As Diwali draws nearer, it’s the time of the year to take a pause and enjoy yourself with your loved ones. Purchasing gifts for friends, acquaintances, and family plays a significant role in the preparation for this magical festive season. It’s also crucial to make an extra effort and make sure the gifts are carefully considered, even though it could seem like a nuisance.

Here’s a list of 5 Well thoughtful gifts for your tech savvy loved ones that they will genuinely remember forever!

Minimalistic Laptop Backpack

Work from the office has begun and a decent and minimalistic laptop backpack is definitely the right gift to give this Diwali. This backpack can be used for both, daily work commutes as well as for their weekend gateway.

Aircase, a laptop bag acquired by Upscalio has many varieties to choose from in laptops and backpacks.

Bluetooth Speakers

Whether the youngest child or the family’s elder member, a celebration is not complete without music. This Diwali, appreciate the music that your loved ones add to your life on a daily basis for you by gifting them high-quality speakers with Upscalio-acquired Tizum Anonsuo Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker.

Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard & mouse combo: A PC gamer’s dream set of gaming keyboard and mouse are made even better when they have RGB lights built right in. Transformer keyboard comes with backlit LED lights and can select any LED light modes from the four available modes, including one off mode.



Gaming Chair

These days, everyone requires a good ergonomic chair. However, it is crucial for gamers or tech-savvy people because they spend so much time sitting down. Upscalio-acquired Green Soul ergonomic chairs are ideal for preventing head and neck pain, which can be excruciating and a long-term issue. Hence, these chairs are a perfect Diwali gift for the gamer in your group.