Quordle: Your Ultimate Guide to Today’s Answers and Hints for September 18, 2023

Quordle: Your Ultimate Guide to Today’s Answers and Hints for September 18,...

Quordle, the intriguing word puzzle game that has taken the internet by storm, continues to challenge and entertain players daily. If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle for September 18, 2023, you’re in luck! We’ve got the latest hints and answers to help you keep that winning streak alive.

How to Play Quordle

For those new to the game, Quordle involves guessing four different five-letter words within nine attempts. Players input their guesses for all four words simultaneously. A green light indicates a correct letter in the right position, while a yellow light signifies a correct letter in the wrong place.

Today’s Hints and Answers

According to a recent article by Forbes, the hints for today’s Quordle game are as follows:

Quordle Hints for September 18

Word 1 (Top Left): Curse word

Word 2 (Top Right): Of low status

Word 3 (Bottom Left): Where a witness testifies in a trial

Word 4 (Bottom Right): An unfancied sports team beating an opponent that seemed superior on paper

Additional Hint: One of the words has a pair of repeated letters

Starting Letters: Today’s words start with S, L, S, and U

Quordle Answers for September 18 (Spoiler Alert!)

The answers for today’s Quordle game are:

Word 1: Swear

Word 2: Lowly

Word 3: Stand

Word 4: Upset

Conclusion

That’s all you need to conquer today’s Quordle puzzle! Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer, these hints and answers should help you navigate through the game with ease.

Quick Takeaways:

Quordle is a challenging word puzzle game that requires you to guess four different five-letter words.

Today’s hints include clues related to curse words, low status, courtroom settings, and sports upsets.

The answers for today’s game are Swear, Lowly, Stand, and Upset.

For more hints and solutions for upcoming Quordle games, stay tuned!