The fears of COVID are not yet over and it seems like the Work from the Home concept is likely to stay for the coming year as well. In such a situation a good internet plan and more importantly a backup source for it is important. Ever gotten into a situation where your Internet router suddenly went down because of a power cut? This is where the new Qubo Mini UPS Plus comes into the picture. For the uninformed, this is a mini UPS specially designed for Routers.

We have been using the Qubo Mini UPS Plus for a little over two weeks now. Should you invest in a mini UPS for your internet Router? Let’s find out in our review.

Qubo Mini UPS Plus Specifications

Backup: up to 4 Hours

up to 4 Hours Input: 5V-2A

5V-2A Output: DC 12V-2A

DC 12V-2A Battery: Lithium Polymer

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Qubo Mini UPS Plus

Power adapter

Output Cable

Screws

Warranty and User Guide

Design

The Qubo Mini UPS Plus comes in an all-polycarbonate build. The unit comes in just a single-color option that is black with a matte finish on the surface. The design is all squared off and it essentially fits in the palm of your hand easily. The closest thing resembling this in both design and functionality is a power bank.

There are no capacity numbers made public, so getting the size of the battery is not possible but the unit costs equal to a 20,000mAh power bank. There is an on/off button on the side, while both the input and output barrel connectors sit on the top. Upon flipping the unit, you get to see the wall mount for which a screw is bundled within the package.

While the unit has been designed to be mobile but given how Wi-Fi routers at our places are set in a place defeat that purpose.

Performance

The features the Qubo Mini UPS Plus provides are pretty much standard. There are voltage overprotection and cut-off which essentially protects the devices from any sudden surge in the current. The setup process of the Mini UPS Plus is easy, just power the device by connecting the power adapter and hooking up the Wi-Fi router to the Mini UPS Plus via the output cable provided within the box.

The Qubo Mini UPS Plus kicks in as soon as the main power source is shut off. This is a nifty product that can find multiple use cases. During our brief usage, we managed to get a backup time of around 4 hours which matches the advertised figure. Since the unit is directly hooked to a power source, we do not really have a definitive figure on how long the battery takes to top up.

One thing that you should note is that the Qubo Mini UPS Plus works only with Wi-Fi routers that run on 12V DC. This includes both ADSL and non-ADSL routers.