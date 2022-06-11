Qubo Launches Smart Dash Cam at INR 4,290

Keen on leveraging cutting edge technology to add value to your everyday life, Qubo, Hero Electronix’s consumer technology brand, has ventured into the Auto Tech space with the launch of their new product, Qubo Smart Dash Cam which will go live for sale starting today.

In the two years since its launch, Qubo has established itself as a leader in the smart home space with its wide range of products. Qubo’s current offerings include connected devices like Smart cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, and other smart home accessories. These products leverage proprietary hardware, software, and AI models built by Qubo to deliver products that make our everyday lives safer, hassle-free, smarter, and more enriching. Additionally, all Qubo products are designed and built in India, and its servers are hosted in India with an extreme focus on data safety and cyber security.

Keeping the same approach of leading with proprietary technology, Qubo is now committed to making the vehicle ownership experience smarter and safer. The brand will be entering this space with the launch of three subcategories of products – Dash Cameras, Smart Trackers, and Smart Accessories such as tire pressure inflators. Qubo’s smart automotive devices will address a variety of consumer needs such as personal and occupant safety as well as vehicle health and theft prevention.

With safety and security being paramount while driving a car, the demand for Dash Cams has significantly increased in the last few years for personal and professional use. Qubo’s Dash Cam, which can be easily mounted on the dashboard, is designed to record images/videos while you are driving, making it the perfect security gadget for your vehicle.

The all-new Qubo Dash Cam is feature-rich and comes with a user-friendly mobile application (both iOS and android). The dash cam is equipped with 1080p@30FPS HD Video Quality for recording and live view. With a built-in 6-axis G-sensor, it auto-detects a sudden shake/collision and locks the footage to ‘Event File’ which you can access on your phone through Qubo App. Its Artificial Intelligence-based alerts ensure that nothing important gets missed. From a picture quality perspective, its Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology gives it superior low light performance enabling the camera to capture details clearly in both the poorly and strongly illuminated areas in its field of view. Qubo’s Dash Cam offers a wide-angle FOV to reduce blind spots and obtain more than 6 lanes wide coverage.

Commenting on the announcement, Ujjwal Munjal, Vice Chairman, Hero Electronix said:

“Keeping in line with our broader vision of creating customer-centric connected devices, Qubo has come a long way in the last 2 years. Today Qubo has a wide range of connected smart home products that are enriching the lives of Indian consumers.

With the addition of Auto Tech products to our existing product portfolio, we are a step closer to our aspiration of reaching a million homes.”

Further sharing his views on the announcement, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said: “We at Hero Electronix believe that we can build world-beating consumer technology products out of India by utilizing the unique combination of hardware, software, and Artificial Intelligence talent available. We have made significant investments over the last few years in understanding the needs of Indian consumers and building products that will help enrich the vehicle ownership experience. Our products are feature-rich and at price points that we hope will drive deep adoption in India.”

Qubo Dash Cam is one such product that is designed especially for the surprises you get on the Indian roads. Qubo Smart Dash Cam will be available to a broad spectrum of users across Indian cities from today onwards and is priced at INR 4,290. Product will be available across all channels – Leading Online portals like Amazon, Quboworld.com, etc and also across offline channels through a wide network of Dealer outlets.