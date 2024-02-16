Q Acoustics Elevates Home Theater Sound for Small Apartments

Q Acoustics has recently introduced its latest wireless speakers, aiming to transform the home theater experience in small apartments with big sound ambitions. The new offerings include the versatile M20 HD Wireless Speaker System and the innovative Active 400 wireless speakers, each designed to cater to the specific needs of audio enthusiasts seeking high-quality sound in compact living spaces.

Key Highlights:

The M20 HD Wireless Speaker System is powered by a built-in class D amplifier, delivering 130 watts of digital power for a robust audio experience.

Listeners can wirelessly stream high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/48kHz from any compatible device, with USB connections allowing for even higher quality playback at 24-bit/192kHz.

The M20 system does not include an internal phono stage, but is compatible with external phono preamplifiers for vinyl playback.

The Q Active 400 speakers are part of Q Acoustics’ Active line, featuring DSP-powered wireless connectivity and unique Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drivers for an expansive soundstage and detailed audio reproduction.

These speakers offer a wide range of connectivity options, including HDMI, DLNA, and Bluetooth, and support streaming standards like Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect.

The Active 400 speakers, on the other hand, are recognized for their futuristic design and cutting-edge technology. The use of BMR drivers allows these speakers to cover a wide frequency range with improved dispersion, ensuring immersive sound quality even in challenging room conditions. The Active line’s wireless hub includes a subwoofer out for enhanced low-end response, catering to listeners’ preferences for deep and impactful bass​​​​.

High Power Output: The M20 HD Wireless Speaker System’s built-in class D amplifier delivers 130 watts of power, ensuring rich and full-bodied sound that can fill any room without the need for external amplification​​.

High-Resolution Audio Streaming: With support for high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/48kHz wirelessly, and up to 24-bit/192kHz via USB, the M20 system caters to audiophiles seeking the utmost in sound quality from digital formats​​.

Versatile Connectivity: The M20 speakers offer flexibility with a wide array of inputs for connecting various audio sources, including gaming consoles, TVs, turntables, and more. This versatility makes them suitable for almost any home entertainment setup​​.

Innovative Driver Technology: The Active 400 speakers employ Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drivers, which allow for a wider sound dispersion than traditional drivers. This technology enables the speakers to produce a more expansive soundstage, making them ideal for small spaces where speaker placement options may be limited​​.

Comprehensive Input Options: The Q Active 400’s Hub provides a central point for all connectivity, offering inputs such as HDMI, DLNA, and optical Toslink, along with support for multiple streaming standards including Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. This ensures compatibility with a broad range of devices and streaming services​​.

Enhanced Bass Response: For those seeking deeper bass, both the Active 200 and Active 400 speakers include subwoofers to extend the lower frequency range. Additionally, the Hub features a subwoofer out, allowing for the connection of an external subwoofer for even more powerful bass performance​​.

Aesthetic Design: Q Acoustics’ speakers are not only engineered for superior sound quality but also designed with an eye for aesthetics. Their sleek, modern appearance ensures they will complement the interior of any small apartment, adding a touch of elegance to the space.

Multi-Room Capability: With the potential for multi-room setup, the Q Acoustics wireless speakers can provide a unified audio experience throughout the home, allowing for seamless audio playback in multiple rooms. This feature is particularly appealing for users looking to create a cohesive sound environment in their apartments.

Room Aware Technology: The Q Active 400 speakers feature boundary-condition adjustments to optimize sound performance based on their placement within a room. Whether placed against a wall or in a corner, these adjustments help maintain sound quality and imaging, ensuring the best possible listening experience​​.

Q Acoustics’ latest wireless speakers represent a significant step forward in making high-quality home theater sound accessible to those with limited space. By blending advanced audio technology with user-friendly features, these speakers not only meet the practical constraints of small apartment living but also fulfill the desire for an uncompromised listening experience. Whether it’s the detailed and dynamic sound of the M20 HD Wireless Speaker System or the innovative design and expansive soundstage of the Active 400 speakers, Q Acoustics offers compelling solutions for audiophiles unwilling to compromise on quality or space.