Sony launches immersive open back monitor headphones for spatial sound creation and condenser microphone for studio recording

Sony announced the MDR-MV1 Reference Monitor Headphones, designed for professional sound engineers and music creators. The headphones combine sound quality with long-lasting wear and reliability. Their open back design enables accurate reproduction of a wide sound field, making them a suitable option for mixing and mastering immersive spatial sound, such as 360 Reality Audio, as well as stereo sound with hi-resolution capability. Sony also announced a new microphone for home studios, the C-80, a uni-directional condenser microphone ideal for vocal/voice recording, instrumental recording, vlogging, webcasting and podcasting. This new product inherits the technology of Sony’s revered C-800G and popular C-100 microphones, making high quality sound even more accessible.

“With the rise in spatial sound and high-quality streaming music services, we are seeing a demand for headphones that can adaptably address and enrich all of these immersive needs,” said Shohei Toyoda, Head of Audio Business, Sony India. “Sony’s deep heritage in audio is on display with the introduction of the MDR-MV1, a flexible and stylish new option for home or studio use. The headphones prioritise comfort, showcase Sony’s craftsmanship and provide long-term durability while offering users the ability to accurately reproduce sounds, as the artist intended them to be heard.”

MDR-MV1 Headphones

Sound Characteristics

The MDR-MV1 offers extended spatial sound reproducibility and accurate sound object positioning within a 360-degree space, as well as clear, hi-resolution, nuanced sound with a super-wide frequency range and accurate soundstage. The headphones’ uniquely developed driver units provide ultra-wideband playback (5Hz – 80 kHz) with natural high frequencies. This makes it easier for professionals to capture localization, spaciousness and detailed changes in sound processing. The open back structure of the headphones reduces internally reflected sounds and eliminates acoustic resonances while accurately reproducing natural, rich spatial information and sounds. These robust features support their use in professional mixing and mastering environments while accommodating audio engineers’ highest standards.

Comfort and Design

Engineered with comfort in mind, the MDR-MV1 feature breathable earpads and are intentionally lightweight, soft and fitted to provide a pleasant wearing experience, even after hours of use. The MDR-MV1 includes a high quality replaceable, detachable cable with machined aluminum connectors and a stereo mini-jack adapter for ease of use in a professional setting.

C-80 Microphone

Key Features of the C-80

The C-80 inherits the essence of Sony’s revered C-800G and popular C-100 microphones, utilising the microphone capsule derived from the C-100 and a two-part metallic anti-vibrational body structure used in the C-800G. Its “Noise Elimination Construction” also prevents microphone body acoustic vibration, resulting in low noise and clear sound. A dual diaphragm configuration is also present within the C-80, suppressing sonic changes with distance (proximity effect) and allowing more stability in the vocal recording process.

Sonic Characteristics of the C-80

Tight and rich mid-range capture in the C-80 provides a vocal sound with a clear core and presence, allowing vocals to stand out even when mixed with other instrumental sounds. The C-80 also provides a realistic reproduction of the characteristics of an instrument, such as the sound of guitar strings and the resonance of the body, and a natural and clear recording is achieved by suppressing boomy low frequencies and noise when close to the microphone.

Price and Availability

The MDR-MV1 headphones and C-80 microphone will available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India from 3rd July 2023 onwards.