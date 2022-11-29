pTron launches the most irresistible neckband with 60Hrs playtime, ENC calling & more just at 599/

pTron, the flagship brand of Palred Electronics Pvt. Ltd has announced the launch of Tangent Sports wireless neckband with gigantic 60Hrs playtime and talk-time. Understanding the consumer’s requirement for Wireless earphones with exceptional battery life, latest specs, and classy design at a reasonable price, pTron has launched Tangent Sports with exceptional talk-time & call clarity.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “Understanding the consumer, taking their feedback, and offering what truly they require is what we strive for and continue to deliver. The all-new Tangent Sports is a technology marvel in the Bluetooth earphones category with several winning features like 60 hours of playtime, TruTalk™ & AptSense™ technology for flawless calls & gaming. No other brand offers such an irresistible product with so many features at a price point of INR 599. With our Tangent Sports, we continue to lead the branded-affordable-warranty backed mobile accessories innovation in the Indian Market.”

Designed for on-the-move musical freedom, Tangent Sports comes with an ultra-flexible fit, high bass, and super-long battery life. The next-gen Bluetooth neckband, Tangent Sports is equipped with two proprietary tech features TruTalk™ DSP ENC Calling and AptSense™ low latency Gaming.

TruTalk™ enables for hassle-free audio interaction between the user and its caller for a seamless calling experience. While the AptSense™ technology for Gaming delivers natural, realistic sound while also providing accurate positional information in games with 40ms low latency.

Within 10mins the earphones get charged up for 7 long hours for an all-day run. The neckband comes with a type C charging port and is IPX4 splash-proof. When not in use, the neckband rests well on the shoulder and magnetic earbuds keep it secure and hassle-free. The in-built mic and multi-control button assist in changing the volume, playing music, and accepting or rejecting calls.

With the launch of Tangent Sports, pTron is the only brand in India to offer the longest playtime in the Bluetooth Earphones category at a price under INR 1K. The latest specs of Bluetooth v5.2 technology, 10mm speaker size with deep bass, along with a manufacturing warranty of 1 year, make pTron Tangent Sports the best in class neckband earphones at this price point.

Price & Availability

Available in 4 classy colours – Midnight Black, Teal Green, Lightning Blue & Razing Red the earphones suit all formal & casual occasions, making it a must-have for users of all ages. Priced at 799/-, the powerful & revolutionary Tangent Sports will be available on Amazon India from 27th November at a special launch price of 599/- for a limited period.