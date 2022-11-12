Boult Audio launches X30 & X50 TWS Earbuds featuring Combat Gaming Mode™, 3 Equalizer Modes & 40-Hours Playtime

Premium audio brand Boult Audio, known for its innovative designs and superior audio quality, has recently made exclusive product additions to its True Wireless Stereo range of ear pods. The new X30 earbuds offer a whopping 40-hours battery life along with Lightning Boult super-fast charging, three equalizer modes, and two-color options – Blue and Warm Grey. The X50 earbuds are also equipped with a big battery power of 40 hours, boast of 45ms low latency Combat Mode for gaming, Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation, and comes in two basic color options – Black & White. Both pairs of uniquely designed earbuds will be launched at a pocket-friendly price of just 999/- on the Boult Audio website, and X30 on Amazon. in, and X50 on Flipkart.com.

Offering an extra-long battery life with 40 hours of non-stop playtime, and 100 mins of playtime in just 10 mins of charge, X30 and X50 earbuds are a dream come true for music lovers who love their playlists on loop. The 3 equalizer modes feature, which offers HiFi, Rock, and Bass Boost modes, lets music enthusiasts find the right sound for the right genres. And thanks to the in-built 10 mm drivers, X30 and X50 deliver a superior audio experience for music and calls. What more could a music connoisseur ask for?

Both the Boult Audio X30 and X50 earbuds have built-in upgraded Bluetooth 5.1 technology with SBC and AAC support. The devices are ergonomically designed to look stylish and sporty and have feather-soft ear tips that offer good grip and all-day comfort without hurting your ears. The flexible and lightweight earbuds are also equipped with IPX5 technology that makes them sweat and water-resistant. So, be it sweaty workouts or outdoor runs, you can sport the X30 and X50 without any worry. The pair come in easy-to-carry, lightweight cases and are ever ready to impress you the moment you pop the lids open. And let’s not forget the 45ms low-latency Combat Gaming Mode feature which will delight the gamer in you.