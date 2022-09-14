Boult Audio expands its TWS segment; launches power-packed earbuds with 24-hour playtime

In the era of wireless earphones, Boult Audio, a high-end homegrown consumer electronics company, has been grabbing every opportunity to surprise its customers with its latest innovations. The brand is all set to introduce its latest pair of professional grade true wireless earphones- Maverick – to provide a superior experience of environmental noise cancellation and fast charging. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and www.boultaudio.com at the price of ₹1,799 from 14th September 2022.

Commenting on the latest Maverick TWS, Mr. Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Boult Audio commented: “Wireless earphones have always been our personal favorite. It serves as an opportunity to include the best features and come up with models that serve various purposes like gaming, entertainment, music, and many others. The Maverick is another such innovation that Boult Audio is proud to launch – a true wireless earphone that’s made for gaming and beyond. The Maverick comes with CombatTM Gaming Mode which enables 45ms Ultra Low Latency and enhances your gaming experience. Its 35 hours of playtime backup and ultra-fast charging not only empowers you to play non-stop and also blaze through the day effortlessly. Bluetooth 5.3 enables even faster connectivity (Blink & PairTM Tech) for a better experience. What’s more – fantastic features like the 10mm drivers enable BoomX TM Tech-Rich Bass, Quad mics, IPX5 water resistance, ambient lighting and a sand a statement see-through case making it such a versatile product that everyone can flaunt.

Studying the youth has given us a lot of clarity on what would best suit them and make Boult highly preferred among our audience. We look forward to coming up with more models in the future.

True wireless earbuds (TWS) have gained sudden popularity and shipments in the country. According to research by Business Insider, India in Q2 2022 has witnessed earbuds shipments a marvelous 168% year-on-year growth and a 62% quarter-on-quarter growth. Domestic companies contribute to approximately 70% of the TWS market in the country and the local production of these companies has risen to 16% which is an all-time best hike as of now.[1]

Noise cancellation, high-fidelity acoustics clubbed with fast charging is the perfect solution that Boult has introduced for the gaming and entertainment lovers in the era. The Maverick TWS will be available in black color on the mentioned e-commerce platforms and Boult Audio’s official website.