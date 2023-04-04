pTron Launches New Basspods Encore Noise Cancelling Calling Earbuds at Just Rs. 899/

pTron, the home-grown leading electronics brand, has launched the Basspods Encore, the latest addition to its range of wireless earbuds. The Basspods Encore is a game-changer in the world of earbuds. Equipped with the most advanced environmental noise-canceling technology, these earbuds can reduce up to 30 dB of ambient noise, providing crystal-clear sound even in noisy environments (90% less noise). With the built-in proprietary TruTalk™ ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology combined with Quad mics for seamless calling, the Basspods Encore is the perfect earbuds for use in any environment, from crowded city streets to busy offices.

The Basspods Encore earbuds have a battery life of up to 50 hours, ensuring uninterrupted listening for days on end. The earbuds can be charged multiple times using the charging case, which also provides protection and easy storage for the earbuds. The earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, ensuring a stable and fast connection with all Bluetooth-enabled devices. The earbuds also feature touch controls for easy access to music playback, answering and ending calls, and activating voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant, making them the perfect choice for daily use. Additionally, these earbuds come with IPX4 water-resistant technology, making them perfect for outdoor activities or workouts.

“We are thrilled to launch the Basspods Encore earbuds, which offer exceptional audio quality and advanced features at an affordable price,” said Ameen Khwaja, Founder, and CEO of pTron. “We understand the needs of our customers and have designed the Basspods Encore to cater to their everyday calling and entertainment needs.”

The Basspods Encore earbuds are available in three colors – midnight black, neon blue & graphite black – and come with a 1-year warranty. The earbuds are compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices and offer a comfortable fit, making them ideal for extended use.

The earbuds are affordably priced at INR 1199/- and are now available on Flipkart at a special introductory price of INR 899/- for a limited period.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience unmatched audio quality and advanced technology with pTron’s newest noise-canceling earbuds, the Basspods Encore.