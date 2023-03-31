Mivi launches Commando X9, the world’s first gaming TWS earbuds with Dual RGB

Mivi, India’s leading homegrown electronics company, has announced the launch of the Commando X9, the world’s first gaming TWS with Dual RGB. The first product of the Commando series, the X9 is also the nation’s first-ever entirely Made-in-India Gaming TWS and will be available on both the Flipkart and Mivi website. Priced at just Rs 1,499, the X9 has five attractive color options – Black, White, Red, Yellow and Grey.

For the first time ever, gamers will have options to customize both the case and the pods. The Commando X9, inspired by the Aurora Lights, offers gamers the freedom to personalize their experience, in line with their gaming set-ups. Equipped with seven different in-built color effects, the X9 is all set to take gaming aficionados on an unforgettable, immersive journey.

With a dedicated gaming mode and 13mm drivers for exceptional sound quality across a broad frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz, the Commando X9 is built for marathon gaming sessions. With 72 hours of unbeatable playtime, the X9 is the ultimate gaming companion that every gamer must possess. When charged for a mere 10 minutes, the X9 can deliver 15 hours of uninterrupted music, games and calls.

The 35ms ultra-low latency will ensure no lag between a player’s actions and the corresponding feedback on the screen or audio output, making it an ideal choice for gamers who demand the highest level of performance from their audio device. The device is equipped with AAC and SBC codecs to ensure uncompromising compatibility with both iOS and Android users so that everyone can enjoy the same high-quality audio experience. With Bluetooth 5.3 technology and a range of 10 meters (30 feet), one can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity while gaming.

Ms. Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, of Mivi, said, “At Mivi, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional audio products that elevate our customers’ listening encounters. We are excited to unveil India’s maiden indigenous gaming TWS earphones, purpose-built for avid gamers. Our foray into the gaming category with this unparalleled product seeks to transform the Indian audio industry and establish a benchmark of excellence. With our innovative approach and unwavering commitment to quality, we are confident that our gaming TWS earphones will surpass our customers’ expectations. As we strive to evolve with our customer’s changing needs, we will continue to focus on advancing our technology and broadening our product range.”

The ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology ensures that one can fully immerse themselves in the audio experience without any distraction. The IPX 4 rating makes Commando X9 resistant to water splashes, sweat, and dust so that you can enjoy unhindered & intense gaming sessions. The Quad mic system in Commando X9 makes it an ideal choice for uninterrupted communications and game calls between players and teammates.