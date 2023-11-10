PS5 Slim Now Available in US and Canada, But Stock is Limited

The PS5 Slim is now available for purchase in the US and Canada, but stock is limited. Here’s where to buy one if you’re lucky.Sony has been teasing the PS5 Slim for months, and it’s finally here. The new console is smaller and lighter than the original PS5, but it has the same performance and features.

Key Highlights:

The PS5 Slim is now available for purchase in the US and Canada at select retailers.

Stock is limited, so it’s important to act quickly if you want to buy one.

The PS5 Slim is priced at $499 USD and $649 CAD.

The PS5 Slim is a smaller and lighter version of the original PS5, but it has the same performance and features.

Here are some of the places where you can buy a PS5 Slim:

US: Amazon Best Buy GameStop Walmart

Canada: Best Buy EB Games Walmart



It’s important to note that stock levels may vary from retailer to retailer. It’s also worth checking with your local brick-and-mortar retailers to see if they have any PS5 Slims in stock.

If you’re able to find a PS5 Slim in stock, be sure to grab one quickly. They’re sure to sell out fast.

PS5 Slim vs. PS5: What’s the Difference?

The PS5 Slim is also more energy-efficient than the original PS5. It uses a new 5nm AMD Ryzen CPU and 10nm AMD RDNA 2 GPU, which are both more efficient than the chips used in the original PS5.

In terms of design, the PS5 Slim is much smaller and lighter than the original PS5. It’s also quieter.

Overall, the PS5 Slim is a great option for gamers who want a smaller and more efficient PS5. However, it’s important to note that it has the same performance and features as the original PS5.

Whether or not you should buy a PS5 Slim depends on your needs and preferences.

If you’re looking for a smaller and more efficient PS5, then the PS5 Slim is a great option. It also has a quieter design.

However, if you’re looking for the best possible performance, then the original PS5 is still the better choice.

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to buy a PS5 Slim is up to you.

The PS5 Slim is now available for purchase in the US and Canada, but stock is limited. If you’re able to find one in stock, be sure to grab one quickly. They’re sure to sell out fast.