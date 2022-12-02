Press note on realme C20 and realme narzo 50 Pro 5G receive a new OTA Changelog update for November 2022

realme, world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA Changelog update for the users of realme C20 and realme narzo 50 Pro 5G for the month of November. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme C20 and realme narzo 50 Pro 5G launched in April 2021 and May 2022 respectively are now fetching the November OTA Changelog update.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Change Log Details

realme C20

UI Version: RMX3061PU_11.A.66

System

Improves system performance and stability

realme narzo 50 Pro 5G

UI Version: RMX3395_11.A.07

Security

Integrates the November 2022 Android security patches.

System

Improves system performance and stability.

