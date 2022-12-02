Home News Press note on realme C20 and realme narzo 50 Pro 5G receive...

Press note on realme C20 and realme narzo 50 Pro 5G receive a new OTA Changelog update for November 2022

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

realme, world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA  Changelog update for the users of realme C20  and realme narzo 50 Pro 5G  for the month of November. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme C20  and realme narzo 50 Pro 5G launched in April 2021 and May 2022 respectively are now fetching the November OTA Changelog update.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Change Log Details 

realme C20

UI Version: RMX3061PU_11.A.66

System

  • Improves system performance and stability

realme narzo 50 Pro 5G

UI Version:  RMX3395_11.A.07

Security

  • Integrates the November 2022 Android security patches.

System

  • Improves system performance and stability.

