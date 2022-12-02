Ather Energy introduces ‘Ather Electric December’ – plethora of incentives to amplify the year-end festive drive excitement

Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, today announced its latest initiative – Ather Electric December – a month-long program offering lucrative benefits, financing options and exchange schemes to its customers, for the first time ever. The program is aimed at providing a seamless and hassle free transition experience for EV enthusiasts with value added services and accelerating the adoption of EVs in the country.

Commenting on the campaign, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy said, “This has been a phenomenal year for us at Ather. We have taken strong steps towards going mainstream with our rapid retail expansion and we expect the trend to continue in 2023. To top off this great year, we are introducing several incentives making this month the best time to buy an Ather scooter.”

Beginning today, Ather is introducing a host of ‘never seen before’ offers for its customers. On the product front, Ather is now offering an Extended Battery Warranty, worth INR 6,999, at just INR 1. With this initiative, consumers can secure their scooters’ battery for an additional two years (over and above the Manufacturer’s Warranty of 3 Years) taking the warranty period to five years. This is an introductory & limited-period offer and will only be applicable to customers purchasing the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus in December 2022.

On the Retail Financing front, Ather has introduced a first-ever financing scheme in partnership with IDFC Bank that offers a 48 month tenure to enable consumers to own an Ather scooter. In this scheme, customers will be incurring an EMI outflow at par with the monthly (EMI + Petrol) expense of owning a conventional 125cc petrol scooter. The down payment is as low as 5%, at 8.5% interest per annum, zero processing fee and instant loan approvals within 45 mins, making the EMIs extremely easy to afford. To help upgrade customers from petrol scooters to its smart and better performing electric scooters, Ather has also introduced an Exchange Program. As a part of this, Ather will enable customers to trade in their petrol scooters through their Retail Partners. Customers can then adjust the trade-in value against their down payment for the Ather 450X. Consumers will enjoy an Exchange Value Bonus of INR 4000 and immediate on-the-spot valuation.

Ather is also providing free access to Ather Grid till 31st December 2023 to customers buying the 450X and 450 Plus this month. With free fast-charging at Ather Grid, consumers can access charging points across the country and charge their vehicles for free. Ather Grid provides hassle-free fast charging (1.5 km/min) at 700+ Ather Grid points across India.

The company recently launched its second manufacturing facility in Hosur. The manufacturing facility will help the company expand its production capacity to 420,000 units per annum while ensuring quality. Ather Energy plans to strengthen its retail operations by expanding to new markets. The company plans to expand to around 150 Experience Centers in 100 cities by March 2023. It has also invested heavily in the charging infrastructure to provide a holistic experience to the rider community. Recently the company achieved the milestone of installing 700+ fast-charging stations across the country and plans to install 1400 Ather Grids by the end of FY23 to support the growth of the EV industry and facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs.