Portronics Launches ‘Mport 11C’ 11-in-1 USB-C Dock

the leading player and provider of Innovative, Digital, and Portable gadgets, launches ‘Mport 11C’ USB Hub for Laptops, MacBooks, Ultrabook, Smartphones, and Tablets. This multi-functional USB Hub is easy to carry and will immensely expand your connectivity options that are limited due to space restraints on a slim profile device. The most important feature of the Mport 11C is that it can transfer data at a high speed and simultaneously charge your laptop with support of up to 100W – a superb accessory as a dock for your workstation.

The Portronics Mport 11C is a highly versatile multifunctional hub and is compatible with almost every device that hosts a USB-C or USB Type-C port. The hub helps expand the single USB-C port on a Laptop, Tablet, or Smartphone with multiple port connectivity options, and transfers data at high speed, and simultaneously charging the host using the PD pass-through feature.

Being versatile is what makes the Portronics Mport 11C a must-have device in your laptop or travel bag. The 11-in-1 hub expands a single USB-C port on your host laptop, tablet, or smartphone to four USB 3.0 Type-A ports using which you can simultaneously connect a plethora of devices that are of utmost importance. These could include input devices such as a keyboard, mouse, gamepad, fingerprint readers, cameras, etc, or other USB peripherals such as audio DACs, printers, scanners, storage drives, and more.

The Mport 11C also hosts an HDMI (4K) and VGA (1080p) port where you can connect up to two additional displays to extend your desktop to multiple monitors. A 100mbps LAN/Ethernet port allows your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to hold stable and higher-speed networking and internet connections. An audio jack allows you to plug in your headset for calls and entertainment, or route it to a home-theatre system for a superior audio experience.

Moreover, there’s a dual memory card reader slot for standard SD cards and micro/TF cards so you can transfer data from your phones and cameras with great ease. And lastly, an onboard PD power port can help you pass up to 100 watts of power from your charger to the host device (laptop/tablet/phone) so you can simultaneously charge your device while using those multiple connections.

The Portronics Mport 11C is designed to be highly compact and lightweight, yet built with a rugged and lightweight (95g) aluminium alloy metal body with a premium and smooth matte finished surface. The USB-C jack is also built with the same tough metal shell and the cable is well protected for daily multiple uses.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics ‘Mport 11C’ 11-in-1 USB-C Hub will be available in the market at an MRP of INR 4,449 with a 1-year warranty period. Users can purchase these Neckband Earphones from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores.