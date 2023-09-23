Pokémon GO’s Grubbin Community Day Introduces “Plugging Along” Special Research

Pokémon GO enthusiasts have a new reason to be excited as the game introduces a Grubbin Community Day event, featuring the “Plugging Along” special research quest. This event, centered around the Gen 7 bug-type Pokémon Grubbin, offers players a golden opportunity to catch shiny versions of Grubbin, stock up on this specific Pokémon, and unlock exclusive moves for Vikavolt.

Event Details

The Grubbin Community Day event is scheduled to kick off on September 23, 2023, running from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Alongside the main event, an exclusive special research quest named “Plugging Along” will be available, providing a series of tasks and rewards for players to achieve.

Plugging Along Special Research Tasks & Rewards

Based on information from Leekduck.com, here’s a breakdown of the tasks and rewards associated with the “Plugging Along” special research:

Step 1 of 4 : Make 5 Nice Throws: Earn 15 Poké Balls Catch 15 Grubbin: Get a Grubbin Power up Pokémon 10 times: Receive 20 Grubbin Candy Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 1 Grubbin, and 1 Incense

: Step 2 of 4 : Transfer 10 Pokémon: Earn 10 Pinap Berries Catch 15 Grubbin: Get a Grubbin Evolve 3 Grubbin: Receive 30 Grubbin Candy Rewards: 4,500 XP, 1 Grubbin, and 1 Star Piece

: Step 3 of 4 : Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: Earn 15 Great Balls Catch 15 Grubbin: Get a Grubbin Evolve 1 Charjabug: Receive 50 Grubbin Candy Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, 1 Charjabug, and 1 Rocket Radar

: Step 4 of 4 : Claim Reward: 15 Ultra Balls Claim Reward: Get a Grubbin Claim Reward: Receive 2 Silver Pinap Berries Rewards: 5,500 XP, 1 Vikavolt, and 3 Rare Candies

:

Accessing the Special Research Quest To participate in the “Plugging Along” special research quest during the Grubbin Community Day, players need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 or the equivalent in local currency. It’s essential to log in during the event hours to claim this special research quest. While the quest can be completed anytime, it’s recommended to do so during the Grubbin Community Day for an enhanced experience.

Key Takeaways:

Grubbin takes center stage in the latest Pokémon GO Community Day event.

Exclusive “Plugging Along” special research quest offers a series of tasks and rewards.

The event is set for September 23, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Stay tuned for more updates and happy hunting, trainers!