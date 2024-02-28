Pokémon GO Welcomes Poipole in the World of Wonders Season

The Pokémon GO world is expanding with the arrival of the Season of Wonders, introducing the fan-favorite Ultra Beast Poipole. Trainers will have exciting opportunities to encounter this intriguing Poison-type Pokémon, along with enjoying special in-game bonuses and events.

Key Highlights:

Poipole Debut: Discover and catch the Poison Pin Pokémon, Poipole, through Special Research.

Increased Raid Damage: Team up with friends for even more powerful attacks in raids.

Free Daily Raid Pass: Spin Gym Photo Discs to receive an additional free Raid Pass per day.

Shadow Pokémon Raids: Challenge powerful Shadow Raikou, Shadow Entei, and Shadow Suicune in raids.

Paldea Region Pokémon: Encounter more Pokémon originally discovered in the Paldea region.

Poipole Enters the Scene

Poipole, the captivating Ultra Beast known as UB Adhesive, is making its Pokémon GO debut. This Poison-type Pokémon hails from Ultra Space and possesses a curious nature. To catch Poipole, trainers will need to complete the World of Wonders Special Research, available starting on March 1, 2024.

Raid Boosts and Shadowy Encounters

The World of Wonders season brings enhanced raid experiences. When teaming up with friends, Pokémon participating in raids will deal even greater damage, providing an advantage in battles. Additionally, spinning Gym Photo Discs rewards trainers with one free Raid Pass daily, encouraging more raid participation.

For trainers seeking a challenge, Shadow Raikou, Shadow Entei, and Shadow Suicune are entering into Shadow Raids. These powerful Legendary Pokémon have been captured by Team GO Rocket, and it’s up to trainers to liberate them. With luck, trainers may even come across a rare Shiny version of a Shadow Legendary.

The Ultra Beast Challenge

A highlight of this season is the introduction of Poipole, a Poison-type Ultra Beast originating from Ultra Space. Through a series of Special Research tasks available throughout the season, trainers will discover the mysteries surrounding this otherworldly Pokémon and earn the chance to add it to their Pokédex.

Legendary Shadows Loom

The World of Wonders season poses formidable challenges in the form of Shadow Legendary Pokémon. Team GO Rocket has taken control of Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, infusing them with shadowy power. By defeating these corrupted Pokémon in raids, trainers can rescue them and potentially encounter their rare Shiny forms.

Expanding Horizons

Trainers on the lookout for new companions will be thrilled with the World of Wonders. Expect to find more Pokémon originally discovered in the Paldea region appearing around you. This influx of new encounters adds a fresh feel to the Pokémon GO experience.

More Wonders to Discover

Along with Poipole and exciting raid changes, even more wonders await. Pokémon originally discovered in the Paldea region, introduced in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Nintendo Switch games, will be more frequently encountered.. Keep an eye out for other exciting additions and events throughout the season.

The World of Wonders season offers players a fresh set of adventures in Pokémon GO. The inclusion of Poipole marks a significant addition to the Pokédex, and the focus on raids fosters a more collaborative experience. Additionally, the increased appearance of Paldea region Pokémon keeps the in-game world feeling dynamic. All in all, dedicated trainers will find much to keep them busy in this exciting new season.