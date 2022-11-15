boAt launches ‘Airdopes 100’ TWS earbuds with 50 Hours Playback, ENx Technology enabled Quad Mics & Low latency Beast Mode

boAt (Imagine Marketing), India’s No.1 audio and wearables brand, announces its latest TWS Bluetooth Earbuds Airdopes 100. The new earbuds feature superb aesthetics and are packed with the latest technologies such as ENx™, BEAST™, IWP™, and ASAP™ for incredible sound, superior calls and never-ending battery life.

Crafted with a premium design and shell, the pebble-shaped boAt Airdopes 100 is a pair of earbuds that are designed with a compact, and highly portable form factor. Designed with a unique shape for a snug fit, the buds use lightweight materials for comfortable all-day use. The Airdopes 100 are protected with an IPX4 water and sweat-resistant shield and will be available in three lavishing colors — Sapphire Blue, Opal Black, and Emerald Green to match any mood or style.

Enriched with some of the latest technologies, the Airdopes 100 features an advanced Bluetooth v5.2 for uninterrupted audio and faster connectivity. IWP™ (Insta Wake N’Pair) instantly powers up the buds and allows you to pair them seamlessly to your smartphone the moment you flip open the case lid. Thanks to BEAST™ Mode, you can enjoy 50ms ultra-low latency true audio over Bluetooth with zero lag. Now get an edge over your FPS games and get immersed in your action flicks.

The boAt Airdopes 100 also promises big on the audio front. Large 10mm dynamic drivers expertly tuned by boAt Labs help produce rich audio with deep bass that takes your music, movies, and gaming to another level. Powered with boAt Signature Sound, the Airdopes will make you hear every beat come alive. Adding to the superior audio performance are its quad microphones with ENx™ technology that allow you hassle-free, hands-free calls with crystal clear voice quality. Take complete control over your music and calls with its touch control to change tracks, adjust the volume, or answer calls at the touch of a finger. Also, the onboard One Touch Voice Assistant enables you to check on the weather, keep track of the latest news, and stay updated with the latest cricket scores through Google Assistant and Siri.

Lastly, the Airdopes 100 boasts a galvanic 50-hour battery life. Now dive into those long gaming sessions or keep yourself entertained non-stop when on long journeys — the Airdopes just don’t give up as easily. Featuring ASAP™ Charge Technology, your buds are swiftly charged so you can get back into the groove. A mere 5-minute charge gets you an hour for your favorite playlist, the latest podcast, or anything at all. If you manage to dry up the case completely, the USB-C reversible port gives you the perks of a universal high-speed charging connector.