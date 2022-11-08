boAt launches ‘ Wave Ultima’ BT Calling Smartwatch with a Large 1.8” Always On Curve Arc Display

Introducing a refreshing new design in smartwatches, boAt (Imagine Marketing), India’s No.1 audio and wearables brand, announces ‘ Wave Ultima.’ The boAt Wave Ultima sports a large super-bright crack-resistant Curve Arc Display™ and the latest in health and fitness features that no other smartwatch offers in the segment.

Designed in India by the brands’ very own R&D department called ‘boAt Labs™’, Ultima sports a unique curved body to ensure the best comfortable fit for day and night use. It features a large crack-resistant 1.8” 500-nit Super-Bright Edge-to-Edge Always On Curved Arc Display™ offering a bold, vibrant, and highly responsive user interface. Thanks to the skin-friendly premium soft silicone straps offered in 3 vibrant colors — Raging Red, Active Black, and Teal Green, the Wave Ultima is Sporty yet elegant, and lets you carry your health on your wrist, sophisticatedly and comfortably, encased in a light-weight Aluminum alloy dial.

Beneath that elegant dial is the latest smartwatch chip that offers the latest in wearable tech available today. It features a Bluetooth v5.3 chip for superior connectivity and higher energy savings while offering ultra-seamless BT calling paired with a built-in HD speaker and a high-sensitivity microphone. With onboard contacts, you can now connect with your friends and family on the go, anytime, anywhere. Additionally, the super-sensitive microphone can now also help you stay away from noisy environments. The noise sensor works thoroughly to monitor your ambient scene and lets you carry on with your day-to-day activities without intrusion.

Packed with sensors and monitors to help you stay fit and healthy, the boAt Wave Ultima features 100+ Sports Modes including auto work-out detection and active sports like walking, running, swimming, yoga, and more. boAt’s all new smartwatch lets you count all your moves, and keep track of the hustle. Keep a tab on your heart rate and blood oxygen levels on the go with Ultima’s reliable heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. It also features Stress Monitoring that tracks your current stress levels and lets you look into the detailed summary of your holistic health.

Making most of the wearable when paired with your smartphone is the boAt Wave Ultima’s curated controls that you can easily access through the activity widget and shortcuts, to stay on top of your game all the time. Music Control, Flashlight, Find My Phone, DND, World Clock, Stopwatch, Weather Forecasts, and a lot more are just a tap away on your wrist. The Ultima also offers you personalized customization for the menu, a whole lot of watch faces, and even ringtones so that you can set your lifestyle your way, limitlessly.

Lastly, with an IP68 Dust, Sweat,s and Splash resistant body, and a battery life of up to 10 days (3 Days with BT Calling), there’s nothing to hold you back. No matter how sunny or cloudy the day is, never miss out on your fitness routine as Ultima can brace it all.

The boAt Wave Ultima Smartwatch is now available for a price of just INR2999 on boAt-lifestyle.com and Flipkart.com.