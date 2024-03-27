Pokémon Go It’s a Rocket World Quest Guide

Dive into Pokémon Go's "It's a Rocket World" quest with our detailed guide. Learn about the steps, rewards, and strategic choices for the Sinnoh Tour Global event.

Pokémon Go has introduced an intriguing Special Research quest named “It’s a Rocket World” as part of its Sinnoh Tour Global event, captivating players around the globe. This comprehensive quest not only promises engaging activities but also offers enticing rewards that players can earn by completing various tasks. Here’s everything you need to know about navigating through this quest and maximizing your rewards.

Key Highlights:

Start Date: The Sinnoh Tour Global event and the Special Research quest commenced on February 24, 2024.

Branching Paths: Players have the option to choose from three different paths—Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup—each leading to unique encounters and rewards.

Rewards Galore: From Stardust, Pokémon candies, to encounters with Shadow versions of Pokémon, the quest packs a punch with its rewards.

Final Showdown: Completing the quest leads to a climactic battle with Giovanni, offering a chance to earn even more rewards.

Quest Overview:

At the outset of the quest, players are prompted to select a path based on one of the three starter Pokémon from the Sinnoh region—Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup. This choice influences the encounters and rewards players will receive as they progress through the quest.

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup Paths:

Step 1: Catch 15 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region to receive rewards like Incense, Pokémon candies, and Stardust.

Step 2: Tasks include catching Dialga or Palkia (depending on your earlier badge path choice) and powering up Dragon-type Pokémon.

Step 3: Involve evolving Pokémon and activating specific adventure effects, leading to encounters with Shadow Scizor or Pinsir, and other Pokémon.

Step 4: Focuses on purifying Shadow Pokémon, culminating in a battle against Giovanni.

Each path shares similarities in tasks and rewards but offers different encounters based on the starter Pokémon chosen. Completing these tasks rewards players with valuable items like Stardust, Pokémon candies (including XL candies), and the opportunity to catch Shadow versions of some Pokémon​.

Strategic Choices:

Choosing between the Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup paths can impact your gameplay experience significantly. While each path offers unique rewards, it’s worth considering the Shadow Pokémon you wish to acquire. Shadow Empoleon and Shadow Torterra are noted for their strengths in their respective types, whereas Shadow Infernape ranks lower among Shadow Fire-type Pokémon. This insight can guide players towards making a choice that aligns with their strategy and preferences​​.

Participating in the Event:

The “It’s a Rocket World” quest is accessible to all players who log into Pokémon Go during the event window. Players must ensure they have completed the prerequisite Road to Sinnoh Special Research quest to unlock this quest. Once unlocked, players can enjoy the flexibility of completing the quest at their own pace, as there is no deadline for completion. However, it’s crucial to make thoughtful choices as the branching path selected is final​.

The “It’s a Rocket World” quest in Pokémon Go offers an engaging experience for players, blending strategic choices with the thrill of battling and collecting Pokémon. With detailed steps and rewarding challenges, players are encouraged to immerse themselves in the Sinnoh Tour Global event, making the most of the opportunities it presents. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer or new to Pokémon Go, this quest promises excitement, strategy, and, most importantly, fun.