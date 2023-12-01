Pokemon Go Egg-spedition Access: December 2023 Timed Research & Bonuses

Pokemon Go’s Eggs-pedition Access event for December 2023 is a great opportunity for trainers to stock up on incubators, earn extra XP and Stardust, and encounter rare Pokemon. The event will run from December 1st to December 31st, 2023, and will offer a variety of bonuses to players who purchase the Eggs-pedition Access ticket.

Key Highlights:

For US\$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), trainers will be able to access a variety of bonuses and Timed Research opportunities throughout December. Some of the bonuses included in the Eggs-pedition Access ticket are:

A bonus single-use Incubator each day

3x XP for the first Catch and Spin of the day

Bonuses to the gifting system

A special Timed Research with the ticket, offering more XP, Stardust, and an encounter with popular Sinnoh Pokemon Gible

The Timed Research tasks associated with the Eggs-pedition Access ticket must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

In addition to the Eggs-pedition Access ticket bonuses, all trainers will be able to enjoy the following bonuses throughout December:

2x XP and 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event period

2x Candy for catching Pokemon

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokemon

Trainers will also have a chance to catch up on past Community Day Pokemon, including every featured Pokemon from 2023 over two days. This is a great opportunity for trainers who missed out on previous Community Day events to catch some rare Pokemon.

The Eggs-pedition Access event is a great way to end the year in Pokemon Go. With all of the bonuses and events available, trainers are sure to have a lot of fun catching Pokemon and completing their Pokedex.

