Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh: Event Details, New Shinies, and Bonuses

Pokemon Go players worldwide are gearing up for an exciting adventure through the Sinnoh region as Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh approaches. This two-day event, scheduled for February 24 and 25, 2024, promises an unforgettable experience filled with encounters with rare Pokemon, exclusive bonuses, and the opportunity to complete a variety of challenging tasks.

Key Highlights

Uncover New Shinies: Trainers will have the chance to encounter a variety of Shiny Pokemon that were previously unavailable in Pokemon Go, including Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Buneary, Glameow, and Combee.

Regional Variants Debut: Pokemon originating from other regions will make their Sinnoh debut, adding to the diversity of Pokemon encountered during the event.

Special Research and Collection Challenges: Players can participate in special research and collection challenges to earn rewards and gain a deeper understanding of the Sinnoh region’s lore.

Trade Bonuses and Increased Egg Hatch Distance: Half Stardust cost for trades and half hatch distance for eggs will make it easier for trainers to enhance their Pokemon collections and evolve their favorites.

Event Details

Date and Time: Saturday, February 24, 2024, and Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time.

Ticketing: Trainers can purchase tickets for $11.99 USD (or equivalent regional pricing) to gain access to the event’s exclusive features and bonuses.

Event Bonuses: All trainers, regardless of ticket purchase, will enjoy event-wide bonuses, including increased spawns of Sinnoh Pokemon, special Collection Challenges, and the chance to encounter Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region.

Bonuses to Enhance Your Pokemon Journey

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh offers two significant bonuses to boost your Pokemon journey:

Trade Bonuses: Half Stardust cost for trades makes it easier to enhance your Pokemon collection by trading with other trainers.

Increased Egg Hatch Distance: Half hatch distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event allows you to hatch more eggs and discover a wider variety of Pokemon.

Event Accessibility

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh is accessible to all trainers worldwide, regardless of their location. Trainers can purchase tickets for $11.99 USD (or equivalent regional pricing) to gain access to the event’s exclusive features and bonuses. However, even without a ticket, trainers will still enjoy event-wide bonuses, including increased spawns of Sinnoh Pokemon, special Collection Challenges, and the chance to encounter Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region.

Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh is poised to be an unforgettable event for Pokemon Go trainers worldwide. With the opportunity to encounter new Shiny Pokemon, explore the Sinnoh region in a new light, and earn valuable rewards, this event is sure to captivate trainers of all ages and experience levels.