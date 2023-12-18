Poké-Party Time! Festive Paradox Pokémon Return to Raids in Scarlet & Violet

Get ready to deck the halls with Tera Watts, trainers! Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are unwrapping a special holiday gift for players with the return of two beloved Paradox Pokémon in festive Tera Raid events. This December, prepare to face the frosty might of Iron Bundle and dive into the mystical depths alongside Walking Wake and Iron Leaves!

Key Highlights:

Iron Bundle Makes Waves as 7-Star Raid Boss Before Walking Wake & Iron Leaves’ Christmas Comeback

Trainers Get Second Shot at Catching Legendary Paradox Duo with Water & Psychic Tera Types

Mark Your Calendars: Raids Begin December 21st and Christmas Day, Respectively

Iron Bundle Blasts In:

First up, the mechanical marvel Iron Bundle takes center stage in a challenging 7-Star Tera Raid event. Mark your calendars for Thursday, December 21st, at 8:00 PM ET to Sunday, December 24th, at 7:59 PM ET, because this robotic relic is ready to test your battling mettle. Prepare for an icy onslaught, as Iron Bundle will be wielding the Water Tera type during this raid. Remember, trainers, teamwork makes the dream work! Coordinate with your fellow Pokémon masters to overcome this formidable foe and potentially snag a prized Iron Bundle for your team.

Paradox Pokémon Encore:

The holiday cheer continues on Christmas Day with the triumphant return of the legendary Paradox Pokémon duo: Walking Wake and Iron Leaves! These powerful creatures, originally encountered during February’s Tera Raid event, will once again grace the Paldea region as 5-Star Raid bosses. Trainers who missed out on their first chance or simply want to add another to their party can rejoice!

Walking Wake: This majestic Water/Dragon-type behemoth will grace Scarlet’s shores, wielding the Psychic Tera type during its raid.

Iron Leaves: Soar through Violet’s skies with this Grass/Psychic-type wonder, also sporting the Psychic Tera type for its raid appearance.

Both events run from Christmas Day until Sunday, January 7th, giving trainers ample time to add these unique Pokémon to their collections. Don’t forget, these Paradox Pokémon boast signature moves and impressive stats, making them valuable additions to any competitive team.

Get Ready, Trainers!

This December, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are delivering a double dose of festive fun with these exciting Tera Raid events. Whether you’re battling the icy force of Iron Bundle or diving into the mythical realm with Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, there’s something for every trainer to enjoy. So grab your Poké Balls, assemble your team, and get ready to celebrate the season with some epic Pokémon battles!