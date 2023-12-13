Dive into Winter Wonderland: Cetitan Surfaces, Festive Fashion Arrives in Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1!

Get ready to bundle up, Trainers, because Pokemon Go is getting a frosty makeover for the holidays! Part 1 of the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event kicks off today, bringing a wave of festive cheer, icy encounters, and a brand-new Pokemon debut guaranteed to melt your heart (or at least freeze your opponents).

Key Highlights:

Cetitan Emerges From the Depths: The colossal Ice-type Pokemon Cetitan makes its grand entrance in Pokemon Go! This majestic whale boasts impressive stats and a powerful signature move, promising to become a force to be reckoned with in competitive battles.

Festive Fashion Frenzy: Your favorite Pokemon are getting decked out for the holidays! Catch Pikachu sporting a jolly Santa hat, Eevee donning a cozy earmuffs, and Spheal wrapped in a snug red scarf. These festive attires are not just cosmetic – they come with special event bonuses to sweeten the deal.

Increased Stardust and XP: Spread the holiday spirit (and power up your Pokemon) with boosted Stardust and XP gains throughout the event. Catching, hatching, and transferring Pokemon will shower you with extra resources, making it the perfect time to level up your team.

Timed Research Rewards: Complete the Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research to unlock exclusive encounters with holiday-themed Pokemon, earn valuable items, and even snag a coveted encounter with the elusive Alolan Sandshrew.

Festive Field Research and Raids: Keep your eyes peeled for special Winter Holiday Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with Pokemon like Seel, Swinub, and the ever-popular Holiday Stantler. Raid battles will also get a festive twist, featuring exciting matchups with Pikachu, Spheal, Cetoddle, and more.

Dive into the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1! Catch the debut of Cetitan, dress up your Pokemon in festive costumes, and enjoy boosted rewards in this icy wonderland event.

A Feast for the Senses:

Beyond the exciting Pokemon encounters and bonuses, the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 event is a feast for the senses. The game world will be transformed with a sparkling snowfall effect, festive music will fill the air, and even the PokeStops will get a holiday makeover. It’s the perfect time to grab your friends, bundle up, and explore the world of Pokemon Go with a touch of wintry charm.

Don’t Miss Out!

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 event runs from December 12th, 2023, to December 26th, 2023. So, Trainers, put on your mittens, grab your hot cocoa, and dive into this unforgettable winter wonderland! For more information and detailed event guides.