POCO India hits another milestone with C31, surpasses 1 Million units in sales via Flipkart, since its launch

POCO, India’s 3rd largest online smartphone brand, today announced that the company has breached the 1 Million mark in sales of POCO C31 since its launch in the country till the second quarter of 2022. Powered by a top-notch chipset, featuring a triple camera setup, a 5,000 mAh massive battery, POCO C31 introduced a value disruption seldom seen in its segment. Carrying POCO’s characteristic design and loaded features, POCO C31 was the second product in the C-series, after POCO C3, to register 1 Million sales.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, commented on the success of POCO C31 and stated, “POCO C31 was fundamentally born out of the need of our consumers for a POCO experience smartphone at an even more competitive. Hence, we focused on redefining the smartphone experience by offering a smooth performing device. Reigning in the under 10K price segment, POCO C31 has been a resounding success for us. With a powerful processor, a triple camera setup complemented with a massive battery, POCO C31 provides a rarely seen value-for-money offering in its category. The smartphone receiving a phenomenal response even after 9 months post its launch, for the second consecutive time in the C-series, is a testimony of consumers’ love and trust towards the brand, and a big boost for us to do better, everytime.”