PlayStation Plus Games for December 2023 Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled the PlayStation Plus lineup for December 2023, offering a diverse selection of games to suit a wide range of gaming preferences. Subscribers will have the opportunity to experience the thrilling open-world racing of LEGO 2K Drive, the satisfying therapeutic gameplay of PowerWash Simulator, and the mesmerizing open-world adventure of Sable.

Key Highlights:

LEGO 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator, and Sable are the three free PlayStation Plus games for December 2023.

The games will be available for download from December 5, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

LEGO 2K Drive is an open-world racing game where players can build their own cars and race in Bricklandia.

PowerWash Simulator is a game where players clean up dirt and grime using a power washer.

Sable is an open-world adventure game set in a vast desert landscape.

LEGO 2K Drive: A Mashup of Mayhem and Fun

LEGO 2K Drive is a delightful fusion of the iconic LEGO bricks, the arcade-style racing of Mario Kart, and the open-world exploration of Forza Horizon. Players embark on a journey filled with high-octane races, creative customization options, and an abundance of challenges to conquer.

PowerWash Simulator: Cleaning Up the Chaos

In PowerWash Simulator, players step into the shoes of a professional powerwasher, tasked with restoring cleanliness to a world tainted by grime and dirt. With a variety of powerwashers and attachments, players will tackle a range of cleaning tasks, from restoring the shine of dilapidated buildings to eradicating stubborn stains from vehicles. The satisfying sound effects and visual feedback of the game provide an unparalleled sense of therapeutic relaxation.

Sable: A Journey of Self-Discovery in a Vast Desert Landscape

Sable invites players to join Sable, a young woman embarking on a rite of passage across the vast desert wasteland of the Eastern Expanse. With no combat or dialogue, the game emphasizes exploration, discovery, and personal growth. Players will encounter a diverse cast of characters, uncover ancient ruins, and decipher cryptic symbols as Sable navigates her journey of self-discovery.

In addition to the free games, PlayStation Plus subscribers also have access to a library of on-demand games, exclusive discounts, and online multiplayer.

The PlayStation Plus games for December 2023 are a great lineup of games that offer something for everyone. LEGO 2K Drive is a fun and family-friendly racing game, PowerWash Simulator is a relaxing and satisfying game, and Sable is a beautiful and thought-provoking adventure game.